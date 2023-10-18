"I’d love to see their stats come up on the board as well" - David Warner expresses frustration over umpiring in the 2023 World Cup

Australian opener David Warner wished to see the stats of an umpire on the scoreboard screen when they are announced at the start of the game, similar to those of players who walk into the crease.

Warner was furious after being adjudged LBW by on-field umpire Joel Wilson in Australia's latest outing of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka. Despite the DRS referral, the on-field call stood thanks to the umpire's call on hitting the wickets.

Although the dismissal did not cost Australia, as they went on to win by five wickets, David Warner continued to express his displeasure over the lack of accountability on the part of the umpires.

The star opener was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, saying:

"Players’ stats go up on the board as you walk out to bat. When they announce the umpires, I’d love to see their stats come up on the board as well. The NRL does it. I think the NFL does it. It’s a great thing for the spectators to see as well. You definitely know which umpires are going to give those 50-50 ones when it hits the pad, and that’s where from my perspective it gets frustrating."

"There’s no bias in anything. It’s just that you feel that as a player sometimes. There has to be some accountability. If you get a decision wrong, just accept it and apologise. Players aren’t going to bite your head off. Umpires aren’t going to bite your head off if you ask them the question. They’re generally pretty honest," Warner added.

The umpiring came into the spotlight during Australia's second game against South Africa. Star batter Steve Smith and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis were given out LBW and caught behind controversially.

Australia resurrected their 2023 World Cup campaign with the win over Sri Lanka following defeats in their opening two games against India and South Africa.

"When you see on the replay how it unfolded, you get a little bit annoyed" - David Warner

David Warner was bemused at being given out LBW against Sri Lanka.

David Warner further expanded on his dismissal against Sri Lanka, saying he received the wrong end of the stick from on-field umpire Joel Wilson.

The delivery by Dilshan Madushanka nipped back and struck the southpaw on the back leg. While the ball looked high and headed down the leg side, Joel Wilson had no hesitation in raising the dreaded fingers, leaving Warner stunned.

"Normally when something hits me on the leg on the outside, I know it’s pretty much going down leg," Warner said. "I asked Joel when I was out there … 'why did he give it out?' He said the ball was swinging back. From my perspective on the replay, it wasn’t. When you see on the replay how it unfolded, you get a little bit annoyed."

David Warner has struggled so far in the World Cup, scoring only 65 runs in three innings at a mediocre strike rate of just over 75.

Australia are languishing in the lowly ninth position on the points table despite the convincing win against Sri Lanka. They will play Pakistan in a crucial encounter at Bengaluru on Friday, October 20.