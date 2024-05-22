Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has dissected the best playing XI for the Men in Blue for the T20 World Cup 2024. The 42-year-old notably preferred Rishabh Pant over Sanju Samson despite the latter's encouraging form for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024

The selectors have preferred two specialist keepers - Pant and Samson - for the showpiece event. Pant marked his long-standing return in IPL 2024 and accumulated 446 runs in 13 matches, but the Delhi Capitals (DC) could not qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, Samson has garnered widespread praise for his leadership skills and has smashed over 500 runs.

Speaking to ICC, Yuvraj claimed that Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav should make up India's top four. He gave preference to Pant over Samson in the playing XI, given the DC keeper is a left-handed batter.

"I think Rohit (Sharma) and (Yashasvi) Jaiswal should definitely open. Virat (Kohli) has been batting at No.3 and that’s his position. And then you get Surya (Yadav) at four, and then you got a couple of big options. I’d like to see a couple of left-hand, right-hand combinations because it is harder to bowl at two combinations all the time. I’d probably go for Rishabh. Obviously, Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past," Yuvraj explained.

Yuvraj has also thrown his weight behind Hardik Pandya, backing him to do something special in the World Cup.

"Well, the good thing is that the selection has been made. (Selectors see) how players have performed at international cricket and then they look at IPL form. Just not the IPL form. Because if you look at the IPL form, Hardik’s not done well. Looking at his background for India, what he’s done for India, it is important that he’s in the squad. I think his bowling is going to be important, and his fitness is going to be important. And I think he might do something really special in this World Cup," he added.

Pandya, who captained the Mumbai Indians (MI), dealt with disappointment as the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table. The ace all-rounder had a torrid campaign with the bat, managing only 216 runs in 14 matches at an average of 18. However, he took 11 wickets.

"He’s been bowling really well" - Yuvraj Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuvraj further claimed that India's bowling line-up is quite settled with the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh. He is glad to see Yuvzendra Chahal in the squad and added:

"It was nice to see Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad, because he’s been bowling really well. And second half of the World Cup, you might have wickets slowing down so it’s good to keep some bowling options. Spin. We have Jasprit (Bumrah), (Mohammed) Siraj, we have the experience with Arshdeep (Singh) as well. So looks like a really strong side but we have to prove it."

India will open their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5.

