"The game is in the balance but I'd rather be in the Kiwi dressing room" - Michael Vaughan at the end of Day 2 of 1st England-New Zealand Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has stated that he would rather be in the New Zealand dressing room at the end of Day 2 of the Lord's Test. The Kiwis, who posted 378 in their first innings, are currently ahead by 267 runs, with the hosts at 111-2.

Michael Vaughan believes there will be more swing on offer on Day 3, with cloud cover expected in London. The 46-year-old also highlighted that England have suffered several batting collapses lately, which could play on their minds if batting become tough today.

"There might be more swing tomorrow, because the clouds are going to be around. So it's really about England trying to bat out Day 3. If they do so, they will put New Zealand under a lot of pressure. We have also seen England over the last few months get blown away. There's always a little bit of doubt that may happen when the ball starts swinging that little bit more on Day 3. The game is in the balance but I'd rather be in the Kiwi dressing room. Runs on the board, a little bit of uneven bounce and it will play more of a part going into the Test," Vaughan said on Sparksport after the end of the second day's play.

England were in a spot of bother as they were reduced to 18-2 at one point. However, Joe Root (42*) and Rory Burns (59*) added 93 runs to take the home team to 111-2 at the end of the second day's play.

"Full credit to England for the way they bowled" - Michael Vaughan

Ollie Robinson claimed 4 wickets.

New Zealand were looking at posting a big total when Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls were at the crease, with the score at 288-3. A total of 400-plus was well within grasp for the visitors.

However, the Kiwi lower middle-order failed to put up a fight as New Zealand were bowled out for 378. Michael Vaughan praised the English bowlers for dragging their team back into the contest.

"The game is genuinely in the balance. At the start of play, if you would have said to England- at the close of play you would be 267 runs behind, 8 wickets in the shed, i think they would have grabbed your hands. So full credit to England for the way they bowled, kind of dragged the game back," Vaughan said.

England could have restricted the Kiwis further if not for some heroic batting from Neil Wagner, who remained unbeaten on 25 off 21 balls after coming in to bat at no.10. Wagner's exploits with the bat also helped Devon Conway score a double hundred in his debut Test innings.

