"I’d say he’s likely to come in" - Mitchell Marsh on Steve Smith returning to the playing XI for 2nd AUS vs NZ T20I 

Australia T20I skipper, Mitchell Marsh, feels there is a high chance that Steve Smith will feature in the playing XI for the second T20I against New Zealand, as part of their shuffling ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Smith was excluded from the proceedings in the series opener in Wellington on Wednesday, February 21, as Australia recorded a thrilling last-ball win. The ace batter, who has been making his case as a T20 opener for a while now, had to watch from the sidelines as Travis Head and David Warner faced the new ball.

Mitchell Marsh had earlier admitted that it would be difficult for Smith to find a place in the playing XI. However, the batter will be given a chance in the ongoing series, which marks Australia's final T20I assignment before the World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States.

“I’d say he’s likely to come in. Heady (Travis Head) and Davey (Warner, his opening partner) were our first choice for this match, but there’s no doubt Steve will come into calculations for the next game," Marsh said.

“I understand that it always raises eyebrows when Steve Smith gets left out of a team but we’re certainly building towards the World Cup and we’ll give lots of guys different opportunities over the next few games,” Marsh added.

After being snubbed for the majority of the 2022 T20 World Cup campaign, Steve Smith made a huge statement with his exploits for the Sydney Sixers in the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) season, playing as an opener.

He finally got his chance to open for the national T20 side during the tour of India in late 2023, where he scored 52 and 19 in the first and the second T20I respectively. He continued opening for the Sydney Sixers across the limited appearances he made in the 2023-24 season.

"It takes complete trust in your game" - Mitchell Marsh on Tim David's blistering cameo in series opener against New Zealand

Mitchell Marsh and Tim David were the unbeaten batters at the crease as Australia chased down 216 runs in the first T20I against New Zealand. The skipper led from the front with 72 runs from 44 deliveries while Tim David chipped in with 31 runs off just 10 deliveries.

Requiring 16 from the last over, and 12 from the last three deliveries, Tim David scored a crucial six as well as a last-ball boundary off Tim Southee to get his team over the line.

“(It takes) complete trust in your game and a real confidence to go out there and do that. From the moment he came out he was really calm, he knew what we wanted to do and think he’s just learning and learning over the last two years. You’ve seen him dominate T20 comps around the world and come onto the international stage and feel at home playing for Australia. It’s special to watch and (I’m) very proud of him," Marsh said

The second T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, February 23.

