"I'd have washed my hair and brushed my teeth" - James Anderson says he had no idea of ECB honoring him for 700th Test wicket

England fast bowler James Anderson commented that he would have been better prepared for the small ceremony organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had he been informed about the same beforehand.

ECB shared a video on Instagram earlier today (March 12), where the chairman Richard Thompson lauded Anderson for completing 700 wickets in Test cricket. The other members of the England Test squad were also present in the room.

Anderson looked delighted, but taking to his Instagram story briefly after ECB shared the video, the fast bowler wrote:

"If I'd have known this presentation was happening I'd have washed my hair and brushed my teeth."

"Thanks England Cricket for this lovely gift and for capturing my sheer delight at reaching this milestone. #smilingontheinside," he further wrote.

The video shared by England Cricket has received a lot of praise from fans on Instagram. It has received more than 20,000 likes in just four hours. James Anderson's former fast bowling partner Stuart Broad left the following comment under the post:

"Jimmy looks thrilled with the kind words."

James Anderson was the best fast bowler for England in the final Test against India

James Anderson became the first pacer to complete 700 Test wickets. (Image: Getty)

England suffered an embarrassing innings defeat in the Dharamsala Test match against India earlier this month. It was a dead rubber since India had already taken a 3-1 lead in the five-match series, but the match still carried some important World Test Championship points.

India crushed England by an innings and 64 runs in the final Test to win the series by 4-1.

Anderson was the top performer among the pacers for England. He opened the bowling for the team and picked up two wickets while conceding 60 runs in his 16 overs. His 700th Test wicket was that of Kuldeep Yadav, whom he dismissed caught behind.

