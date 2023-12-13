"I decided that I need to go somewhere and just get my mind out of this" - Rohit Sharma on coping with the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up about the heat-breaking 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia for the first time. The Men in Blue had lost the clash on November 19 in front of a home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India were a distraught bunch following the loss and the majority of the squad members were not part of the subsequent T20I series against Australia, including Rohit. The skipper took a trip with his friends and family, and he recently returned to train for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, beginning on December 26.

The Men in Blue won ten matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign before the ill-fated final. The team traveled across the nation, played some of the best cricket ever witnessed by the fans, and had the backing of the entire nation.

"After the final, it was very hard to get back and start moving on which is why I decided that I need to go somewhere and just get my mind out of this. But, wherever I was, I realised that people were coming up to me and they were appreciating everyone's effort, how well we played. I mean, I feel for all of them. They all, alongwith us, were dreaming of lifting that World Cup. Everywhere we went, during this entire World Cup campaign, there was so much support from everyone who came to the stadium," Rohit Sharma said in a video released by TeamRo45 on Instagram.

"Then there were people who were watching from home as well. I want to appreciate what people have done for us in that one and half month period. Again, if I think more and more about that, I feel disappointed that we were not able to get through all the way. Alongwith them, I was healing as well. I felt, these are the kind of things you want to hear," he further stated.

Rohit could still lead India in the forthcoming ICC tournaments like the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, but no clarity has been shed on that front as of yet.

"There was no anger, it was just pure love from people" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma revealed that he came across a lot of people following the final loss, and thanked them for their support and empathy. Fans in India are often volatile and highly emotional, and the aftermath of such a high-profile defeat could have been tricky.

While several fans did express their disappointment on social media, the consensus of the team was positive. Fans were proud of what the team were able to showcase throughout the campaign, where several records were shattered.

"When people understand what the player must be going through, and when they know these kind of things, and not to bring out the frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us. For me, it definitely meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people. It gives you motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize," Rohit concluded

Rohit became the first batter to record over 500 runs in consecutive editions of the ODI World Cup and also scored his record-extending seventh ODI World Cup ton in the 2023 edition.

The skipper has a lot to look forward to in the coming months, including the crucial Test series against South Africa, the 2024 IPL, and potentially the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.