“I would be delighted if another ‘SG’ takes that record” - Sunil Gavaskar’s huge remark on Shubman Gill after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar said he would be delighted if skipper Shubman Gill breaks his long-standing single-series record in the ongoing five-Test affair against England. Gavaskar holds the record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series with 774 against the West Indies (four Tests) in 1970/71.

The former opener smashed four centuries and three half-centuries in eight innings in the series.

Meanwhile, Gill is off to a sensational start with the bat in the England series, amassing 585 runs in two matches at an average of over 146. The Indian captain has already scored two centuries and a double century in his four innings.

Talking about the possibility of Gill breaking his 54-year record, Gavaskar told India Today:

"He is a worthy contender. I think Lord’s is where that record will go. The purity of his technique is wonderful to watch. He’s got all the shots in the book, and more importantly, he has the wonderful ability to shoulder the responsibility of the team. "Records are meant to be broken. I would be delighted if another ‘SG’ takes that record."

The legendary opener urged Gill to become the first batter to score 1,000 runs in a Test series, saying:

"What would be truly amazing is if he becomes the first-ever batter to score 1000 runs in a series. There are a minimum of six innings left in the series. And with the kind of form he’s shown, there’s every hope that he can set records that would be virtually impossible to break."

Former Australian batter Sir Donald Bradman holds the record for the most runs in a Test series with 974 in the 1930 Ashes.

"Pleasant air about him, which makes life easier for all those playing under him" - Sunil Gavaskar on Shubman Gill's captaincy

Sunil Gavaskar praised Shubman Gill's calm demeanor as captain, making life easier for the players under him. The 25-year-old was appointed India's Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format in May.

Gill led India to their biggest-ever away Test win in the second Test at Edgbaston by 336 runs, following a gut-wrenching five-wicket loss in the series opener.

"He got a hundred in his first Test. Now, a hundred in each innings of the second Test. Captaincy sits lightly on his shoulders, and he has a pleasant air about him on the field. Yes, he is very competitive. Yes, he wants wickets. But there’s just this pleasant air about him, which makes life easier for all those playing under him," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"I do believe he doesn’t have to change his style. What he is—the calmness he shows while batting—is the same calmness he has brought into his captaincy. That’s his style, and he should stick to it. It works well for him."

Gill broke Gavaskar's record for most runs in a Test innings in England with his 269 in the first innings of the Edgbaston. He also broke Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a Test innings by an Indian captain.

