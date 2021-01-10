"I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure"– Deepak Hooda writes letter to BCA after fight with Krunal Pandya

Deepak Hooda has withdrawn his name from the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy a day before the competition begins.

The all-rounder informed the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) about his decision via a letter, sharing the details of his fight with team captain Krunal Pandya.

Reports emerged on Saturday (January 9) claiming Deepak Hooda had pulled out of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy owing to a heated argument with Krunal Pandya.

The report stated that the fight happened during the pre-tournament practice matches. The team's coach Prabhakar Bairgond, the junior players, and 2011 Cricket World Cup winner Munaf Patel witnessed the argument.

A copy of Deepak Hooda's letter is in PTI's possession. The sources publicized the details of the letter with Hooda's allegations.

"At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other state teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara," wrote Deepak Hooda.

Deepak Hooda added that he had come out on the field to practice after taking his coach's permission. However, Krunal Pandya interrupted the proceedings and misbehaved with him.

We are awaiting for the manager's report: BCA Secretary on Deepak Hooda-Krunal Pandya spat

Krunal Pandya has represented the Indian cricket team in a few matches

Advertisement

Deepak Hooda has quite a lot of experience under his belt. His absence could impact the Baroda cricket team's chances of winning the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

While Krunal Pandya has not yet reacted to this complaint, BCA Secretary Ajit Lele informed PTI on Sunday that the association would take a call only after receiving the team manager's report.

"We are awaiting for the manager's report," said Lele.