“I didn’t say that” - Zaheer Khan responds after Ishant Sharma’s claim that left-armer told Kohli, ‘you’ve ended my career’

Former India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan denied Ishant Sharma’s claim that the former told Virat Kohli, ‘you’ve ended by career’ after the star batter dropped Brendon McCullum catch in the 2014 Wellington Test.

Kohli dropped a catch of McCullum in the second innings of the Test match before the Kiwi batter could get his eye in. The former New Zealand captain went on to smash a triple hundred as the hosts declared their second innings on 680/8 and went on to draw the Test.

In a discussion on JioCinema, Ishant claimed that Zaheer told Kohli he had ended his career with that dropped catch. For the record, the Wellington Test was Zaheer’s last match for India.

The former left-arm pacer, however, clarified:

“I didn’t say that. I said that there were only two players, the first was Kiran More who dropped Graham Gooch and he scored 300. After that, it’s Virat Kohli who dropped a catch and someone scored 300. Then, he told me not to talk like that, naturally as he wouldn’t have felt good about that. The catch was dropped and the runs were scored.”

New Zealand were bowled out for 192 in the first innings of the Test after which India responded with 438 as Ajinkya Rahane scored 118 and Shikhar Dhawan 98.

The Kiwis were in big trouble at 94/5 in their second innings before McCullum’s 302 and tons from BJ Watling and James Neesham helped them draw the game and clinch the series 1-0.

Ishant Sharma’s version of events

During a fun discussion on JioCinema, Ishant recalled his version of what happened after Kohli dropped McCullum’s catch in the 2014 Wellington Test. According to the veteran pacer, Kohli apologized to Zaheer multiple times.

“We were playing in New Zealand. Brendon McCullum had scored 300 runs and when Virat Kohli dropped a catch, I remembered that this happened around lunch. Virat said sorry to Zak and Zak said, ‘No worries, we’ll get him out.’ During tea, Kohli said sorry again and Zak told him not to worry. On the third day when Kohli apologized during tea, Zak told him, ‘You’ve ended my career!" Ishant recalled.

Zaheer ended his Test career with 311 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 32.94. Ishant has also claimed 311 scalps but from 105 Tests at an average of 32.40.