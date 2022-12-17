"I didn’t sleep at all last night" - England spinner Rehan Ahmed reflects on the 'best day of his life'

England's latest Test debutant Rehan Ahmed revealed that he spent the night before his debut being sleepless, due to nervousness. The 18-year-old declared it the 'best day of his life' and felt that it's a blessing to be able to play at such a young age.

Rehan, a late addition to England's Test squad, received his Test cap from Nasser Hussain before the third Test against England at the National Stadium in Karachi. The leg-spinning all-rounder went on board in international cricket by dismissing Saud Shakeel for 23 in his seventh over. He followed it up by trapping all-rounder Faheem Ashraf lbw in his 19th to finish with figures of 22-2-89-2.

England Cricket @englandcricket



A very special presentation of Test cap 710 🧢



“The pride you must have in your heart this week watching your 18 year old son playing cricket in the National Stadium, Karachi, is incomparable.”A very special presentation of Test cap 710 🧢 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 “The pride you must have in your heart this week watching your 18 year old son playing cricket in the National Stadium, Karachi, is incomparable.” ❤️A very special presentation of Test cap 710 🧢🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/YKPMFThXGF

Speaking after the game, as quoted by The Guardian, the youngster said that he didn't expect to play the Test. He also said that he saw this tour as an opportunity to improve his game.

"I didn’t expect to play. I just came on this tour to get better, but they’ve given me a chance to play. I didn’t sleep at all last night. I was very nervous before the first ball but the whole day was good. I mean, I couldn’t ask for more. It’s the biggest blessing sent down to me, to play at such a young age. It’s probably the best day of my life."

The wrist-spinner grabbed headlines during the ICC U19 World Cup this year in the Caribbean as he picked up 12 wickets in four matches at 12.58 with an economy rate of 4.19. However, he went wicketless in the final as India beat England to clinch the title.

"I really do believe he can do something special for England" - Rehan Ahmed's father

Rehan Ahmed sizzled on his Test debut. (Credits: Getty)

Rehan Ahmed's father, Naeem, who came to watch his son in Karachi, was in disbelief and felt that his son is very mature for someone of his age. Speaking to BBC Test Match Special at lunch, the senior Ahmed said:

"I’m watching my son on debut in a Test match at the age of 18. He worked really hard when he was young, so I really do believe he can do something special for England. He is very confident and he has got maturity with such a young age."

As far as the ongoing Test is concerned, after bowling Pakistan out for 304, the tourists played three overs before stumps on day one. However, they lost opener Zak Crawley for a duck off Abrar Ahmed's bowling.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes