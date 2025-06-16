"I didn’t value that moment enough"- Karun Nair reveals one thing he would change from his past ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Indian batter Karun Nair has said that he would've liked to be able to celebrate his landmark innings of 303 not out a lot more. It came against England at Chennai in 2016. The 33-year-old said that he didn't feel he had celebrated or enjoyed that performance as much as he should have.

Nair produced that innings against England in December 2016, becoming only the second Indian player to score a triple century in Test cricket. In an interview with Ravichandran Ashwin, he was asked what is one thing he would want to change if he could.

"One thing that I'd probably change is I would celebrate more in that 300. I dont think celebrated or enjoyed the moment as much as I should have. When I see how people enjoy the milestones. I didnt show it enough. I didn't value that moment enough," Nair told Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Coming in at number five in that Test match, the 33-year-old made an unbeaten 303 off 381 balls, filled with 32 fours and four sixes. His exploits helped India reach a score of 759/7 declared and paved the way for a win by an innings and 75 runs.

Karun Nair says there was nothing running in his mind after he made his 303 not out against England

Reflecting on that performance against England, Karun Nair said that his first objective was to make a hundred. Once he reached that landmark, he was in a relaxed state of mind.

The batter said that once he got to his hundred, he had changed his mindset to thinking about what the team wanted to achieve in the match.

"Honestly, at that particular point of time I did not have anything running in my head. I was obviously happy. First of all, as an Indian cricketer, as a batter you want to get to a hundred first. So all I was thinking about was how do I get to a hundred and once I got to the hundred, I was quite relaxed and I didnt actually think, I was only thinking about where can I take the team and how can I go forward," Nair said.

Karun Nair has played six Tests for India since making his debut in 2016. Following a prolific run in first-class cricket for Vidarbha, he made a comeback into the Indian setup for the upcoming five Test series against England in England.

