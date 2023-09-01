"I don’t know where that comparison from" - Dawid Malan on talks of England selecting him over Harry Brook for 2023 World Cup

England batter Dawid Malan is a bit surprised about the talks happening around his selection in the 2023 World Cup squad. Quite a few eyebrows were raised when young Harry Brook was left out of the World Cup squad and some felt he should have been included in place of Malan.

However, the southpaw opened up on it by saying how he bats in the top order and how Brook is not fighting for the same spot in the England team. He feels he has worked hard enough and has deserved the call-up.

Speaking to The Telegraph, here's what Dawid Malan had to say about his comparison with Harry Brook:

“I know there are people who’ve missed out and I have so much sympathy for them. From a personal point of view I was exceptionally pleased to get that call because I felt I’ve worked really hard to get in that squad. Especially in the top three, I know people compare me to Brooky but I bat top three and he bats four, five or six so I don’t know where that comparison from.”

Dawid Malan on being dropped in The Hundred

Dawid Malan also accepted that he was gutted to be left out of the playing Xi by the Trent Rockets in the recently concluded The Hundred. Malan scored just 28 runs in four innings and then was dropped from the team.

On this, he stated:

"To get dropped after four games the day you get picked for England was hard to take. That put me in a pretty bad place because the rest of the year I’ve been hitting the ball well and scoring runs everywhere, and suddenly I’m out of form and this and that because I’ve had four innings, which is a load of nonsense, as I showed in Durham.

"People make up their minds about how people are hitting them because you have three or four low scores.”

Malan's fine 54 helped England win the first T20I against New Zealand. Only time will tell whether England potentially look at bringing Brook into their squad with the cut-off date for squad changes being September 28.