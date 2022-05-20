“I don’t know how to express my happiness” - Chandu V on playing under Harmanpreet Kaur in the Women’s T20 Challenge

For Karnataka’s Chandu V, the last few weeks have been eventful to say the least. While they had a disappointing outing in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, the off-spinner was her team’s leading wicket-taker with 8 wickets in 5 games, at an average of 14.37 and an economy rate of 6.69.

Fast forward to the May and the BCCI got in touch with Chandu to inform her that she would be playing in the Women’s T20 Challenge. The tweaker was delighted at the opportunity, and in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, had the following to say:

“It’s amazing… It's amazing! I’m very happy because sharing a dressing room with these Indian and overseas players, it’s just amazing!”

Hours after the initial call, she was added to a WhatsApp group with the other players, thus finding out that she will be playing for the Supernovas. To make things that much better, the 27-year-old will be playing under the captaincy of India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Moga-born batting all-rounder’s impact on the game in India too has left its impression on Chandu. She had the following to say:

“Of course, it’s amazing! I don’t know how to express my happiness. Playing under her, she’s been the Indian captain, the Indian vice-captain, she has been the highest Indian run-getter at the World Cup, then the 171 not out, it’s just amazing. Playing under her is a dream come true for any player.”

I’m looking forward to bowling to Laura Wolvaardt: Chandu V

Chandu went on to express her excitement at playing alongside the likes of the overseas players that have stomped their mark all over the world, especially in the recently-concluded Women’s Cricket World Cup - Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King and Sune Luus. She said:

“They’re legends of the game, and I’m going to have a very good experience playing with them. I’m very excited to see Dottin go bang-bang in the tournament.”

In addition to the excitement of playing alongside Dottin, Chandu shared her admiration for South African batter, Laura Wolvaardt. The elegant right-handed batter will be wielding the willow for the Velocity in the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge, and that is a battle that the Karnataka offie will be looking forward to. She added:

“I’m looking forward to bowling to her (Dottin in the nets) and to Laura Wolvaardt cause I like how she’s positive and always scoring runs for the team. I really love that. I’m very happy to bowl to her. I’m really excited to bowl to Indian players like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues and all of them, but as a personal thing, I’m very excited to bowl to Wolvaardt.”

She will have to wait a little for that battle, however. For now, Chandu and the Supernovas will have to focus on the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in the tournament opener on May 23.

After that, they’ll have to battle the Pune heat and a gruelling schedule to take on Laura Wolvaardt and the Velocity in the afternoon game on May 24.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal