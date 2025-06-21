“I don’t need to play a big shot” - Sunil Gavaskar’s massive U-turn on Rishabh Pant in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has made a U-turn after Rishabh Pant's measured 65* on Day 1 (June 20) of the opening Test against England in Leeds. Gavaskar suggested that Pant understands the responsibility of being a senior player and doesn't need to go for a big shot early in his innings.

However, during the Boxing Day Test against Australia last year, the wicketkeeper-batter was labelled 'stupid' by Gavaskar for getting out to a reckless shot at a crucial juncture.

Pant played a sensible knock of 65* against England in Leeds on Friday, ensuring that the tourists capitalized on a strong foundation.

Gavaskar said even Pant's defense looks impressive, suggesting that the southpaw needs to play the same measured game every time he walks out to bat. During a discussion on Sony Sports, the 75-year-old said, as quoted by India Today:

"Because he gives himself that time early on, it becomes easier for him to play those aggressive strokes later. When he defends, he seems to have so much time against the pace bowlers—it almost looks like he's taking the mickey out of them, saying, 'Look, I've got all the time in the world; I don't need to play a big shot, I'm just middling the ball.'"

Gavaskar added:

"He’s got enormous talent. I’ve seen him score hundreds in South Africa and Australia, and they've been absolutely unbelievable. There’s such a great blend of defence and attack—starting with solid defence and then shifting to attack."

Although known for his aggressive gameplay, Pant was 13 off 35 balls at one stage and got to his half-century in 90 deliveries with a boundary. He started the final over of the day with a six as India reached 359/3 at Stumps.

"Once he's in and the bowlers start to tire, that's when he begins to step down the pitch" - Sunil Gavaskar on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the same time, the 125-Test veteran opined that playing aggressively is the way to go for Pant, given the freedom it provides him. In the same discussion, Gavaskar said:

"It seems like that’s how he plays. When he comes in to bat, on the second or third ball, he often uses his feet and hits a boundary. It makes him feel free and then allows him to play the way he wants. Over here, he's been measured in his approach—giving himself time out in the middle. But once he's in and the bowlers start to tire, that's when he begins to step down the pitch and really attack, hitting big shots, sixes, and boundaries."

Although Pant starred with his unbeaten 65, Shubman Gill's 127* and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 101 were the highlights, as India dominated England.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

