"I don’t think I watched any England games during that time because I was jealous of not being there" - Liam Plunkett

Liam Plunkett recently opened up about the time he was out of the England team for long periods from 2010-2015. The pacer revealed he couldn't watch them play at one stage of his career because he was unhappy at missing out. Plunkett made his international debut in 2005 but isn't remembered much for his initial stint in national colors.

Liam Plunkett last played for England in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand. The fast bowler had a memorable outing in the all-important game, returning with figures of 3-42, including taking the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson.

However, the England team management has moved on in a bid to try out youngsters, and the bowler is once again out of favor.

Opening up on his struggles during the early stages of his career, Liam Plunkett, in a chat with The Cricketer, revealed that he had even stopped watching his national team play at one point.

"I don’t think I watched any England games during that time(when Plunkett was struggling in County cricket and was in the reserves for Durham around 2011-2012) because I was jealous of not being there. I might have watched the odd highlight, but I’d never sit down and watch a game. Now it’s the opposite and I’m more than happy to watch England. I’ll even get up early in the US to watch them,” he revealed.

Liam Plunkett enjoyed a resurgence in 2013 after joining Yorkshire and soon found his way back into the national team. The bowler firmly returned to the scheme of things after England had a makeover of their ODI team after their poor outing at the 2015 World Cup.

"I was disappointed with how it all finished"- Liam Plunkett

Despite his success at the 2019 World Cup following his monumental comeback, Liam Plunkett once again finds himself out of contention, and this time there seems to be no return.

While disappointed with the treatment handed out to him, the fast bowler stated that he was happy to be part of the World Cup-winning squad.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss England, You practice and play with them constantly, watch them improve, and that inspires you to get better. I consider pretty much all of the England guys my friends and then all of a sudden, you’re not a part of that picture anymore. You go from spending months away with these people and going out for dinner together and things like that to it stopping," Liam Plunkett lamented

"England is the highest team I can play for and I was disappointed with how it all finished, but I can take my last game for them being a win in a World Cup final. I’d definitely have taken that when I was playing for Durham seconds a few years before," he signed off.

Plunkett finished the 2019 World Cup by taking 11 wickets across 7 games while bowling at a tight economy of 4.86. While he is not remembered as a superstar of the World Cup-winning squad, it cannot be denied that the 36-year-old was one of England's unsung heroes.

