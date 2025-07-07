“I don’t think you need 2 spinners at Lord’s” - Stuart Broad on India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has reflected on India's potential playing 11 for the third Test against England. The match will begin on Thursday, July 10, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

India bounced back with a massive 336-run win at Birmingham to level the series 1-1 after having lost the opening Test in Leeds. The visitors played two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the second Test.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Broad reckoned India might not need two spinners at Lord's but felt they would probably pick them anyway due to their batting prowess.

"I'd be worried about this Indian bowling attack at Lord's. The ball just nips down that slope and Akash Deep brings the stumps into play from that end and if it swings you've got Bumrah who swings it so late. I don't think you need two spinners at Lord's necessarily but I think they'll play the two spinners in the fact that it gives them batting depth and they'll back the fact that they've got three seamers who can do that damage," he said. (9:16)

Ravindra Jadeja scored 89 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten 69 in the second while Washington Sundar made 42 and 12* in the first and second innings respectively.

"They might keep that extra batter" - Kumar Sangakkara on India's playing 11 for 3rd Test

In the same discussion, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara noted that while Prasidh Krishna will probably make way for Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test, the visitors might retain Washington Sundar due to his skills with the bat.

"I think Siraj and Akash Deep will play. I think Skiddy (Prasidh) will make way for Bumrah. I think they might keep that extra batter Washington Sundar at number eight just because it gives them the confidence and a little bit of cushion to manage the downside," he reckoned.

Sangakkara added that Arshdeep Singh might be a good option should Mohammed Siraj feel tired given the short turnaround between Tests.

