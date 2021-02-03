"I have no doubt India will defeat England" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has picked India as the overwhelming favorites for the upcoming Test series against England.

With Australia opting out of the tour to South Africa, the India-England series will decide the second finalist of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. New Zealand have already qualified for the all-important title-decider.

During a discussion on the YouTube show Cric Cast hosted by Sawera Pasha, Ramiz Raja was asked his thoughts on England's tour of India.

The former Pakistan player believes that India will beat England. However, he pointed out that the Joe Root-led side would be better equipped to face the spinners after their recent series win in Sri Lanka.

"I have no doubt India will defeat England although the visitors have got good practice in Sri Lanka for playing against spin. This is not the same England team as before where they used to get hardship allowance to tour the sub-continent. They used to say that no one watches these series, so even if they lose two or three Test matches, it will not be a problem," said Raja.

Even though England would have players attuned to playing in sub-continental conditions, Raja highlighted that India too will have many aces up their sleeve.

"But now they have the idea that until they conquer this last frontier, they will not get the respect from the world. They have become a better team now and select their team based on horses for courses. They will attack through spin but India has outstanding options, there is no doubt about that," added Raja.

"Team India has players suitable for every condition" -Ramiz Raja

T Natarajan was one of the star performers in India's win in the Brisbane Test

Ramiz Raja believes India will utilise their home advantage to the fullest and prepare spinner-friendly tracks.

"India will definitely not think that Shardul and Natarajan bowled very well in Australia, so they will give a seaming pitch to England. The question does not arise. When your strength at home is low bounce, reverse swing and spin, you need to concentrate on that and India will do that only," said Raja.

When asked about T Natarajan not making the squad despite his excellent performance in Brisbane, Raja lauded the Indian selectors for going with the team suitable for the conditions.

"When you don't challenge an individual like this, his performance will not go up. You need to earn that spot and this is the strength of the system where you ignore such a big performance just because the conditions are different. So they have players suitable for every condition," concluded Ramiz Raja.

The last couple of months have been surreal. My time with #TeamIndia has been the best of my life. Playing Test cricket for India was a dream. We have overcome many hurdles on this tour to win this series. Overwhelmed with your support.🙏🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/0n41k8j5h6 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) January 19, 2021

India need to win the series 2-1 or better to join the Kiwis in the ICC World Test Championship final. England, on the other hand, need to win at least three Tests in the four-match series to book their berth in the title-decider.