“I have my doubts” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s huge statement on Rohit Sharma despite hundred in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar has questioned India skipper Rohit Sharma's ability to consistently produce big scores despite his breathtaking century in the second ODI against England in Cuttack on February 9. Rohit overcame his recent form slump to score his 32nd ODI ton, as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The 37-year-old reached the milestone in just 76 deliveries and finished with 119 off 90 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and seven maximums. Rohit has revamped his batting style in ODIs over the past three years, with the emphasis being more on scoring at a brisk rate over big runs.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar opined that Rohit's fitness level and batting style could prevent him from scoring centuries as consistently as he did previously.

"Rohit Sharma had a different template where he didn't have to run too much. It was amazing how he got his second double hundred. But at this stage of his career, when you watched him go through the whole process and get that big hundred, he wanted it. Whether he can do it day in and day out like he did in 2019, we will have to wait and see. I have my doubts. But both versions of Rohit Sharma 2019 and 2023 are excellent for Indian cricket," Manjrekar said [as quoted by Hindustan Times].

Trending

The 59-year-old added:

"You could see it took a lot out of him that inning. Fifty overs cricket can be physically very demanding for bowlers, fielders, and batters. Virat Kohli knows how physically draining it can be, and that is why his fitness level has allowed him to still get those hundreds by running the ones and twos."

After batting at a strike rate of around 90 in ODIs until 2021, Rohit has scored at a strike rate of over 110 in each of the last four seasons, from 2022 to 2025.

Rohit Sharma is third all-time in ODI centuries

Rohit Sharma is arguably the greatest ODI opener in the modern era [Credit: Getty]

Rohit Sharma is third all-time in ODI centuries with 32, only behind Virat Kohli (50) and Sachin Tendulkar (49). Yet, the Cuttack ton was only his fourth in ODIs since 2020 in 46 outings.

The champion batter is also the only player in cricket history with three ODI double-centuries, all coming between 2013 and 2017. However, Rohit's transformation in style has resulted in tremendous success for Team India, with the side winning the 2023 Asia Cup and finishing runners-up in the subsequent World Cup.

Rohit will look to win his first ODI ICC title as captain in the upcoming Champions Trophy, starting February 19. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will play their final game before the mega event in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news