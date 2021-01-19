"I would drop Dom Sibley" - David Lloyd on England changes for second Sri Lanka Test

David Lloyd has called for the England cricket team to drop Dom Sibley as they look to complete a clean-sweep against Sri Lanka, with the second Test beginning later this week. The former England cricketer wants to see wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes come into the team, with Jonny Bairstow replacing Dom Sibley as opener for the second Test.

The England cricket team enjoyed a dominant win in the first Test against Sri Lanka. A double hundred from Joe Root and impressive bowling from the spinners helped them claim a vital win.

But both the openers failed to reach double figures in both of England's innings. While David Lloyd would give Zak Crawley another chance, he wants Dom Sibley to be dropped by the England cricket team for the second Test.

"I would drop Dom Sibley. He doesn't look like making a run." David Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. "Jonny Bairstow scored 82 for once out this week, batting at three, so I would move him one place higher, ask Dan Lawrence to come in at first-wicket down and slip Foakes in at seven — then you win the series."

David Lloyd would also like to see Stuart Broad get a rest ahead of the upcoming series against India, with Saqib Mahmood coming into the team in his place.

"The rotation should be restricted to the seamers" - Nasser Hussain on potential changes to England XI

Nasser Hussain wants to see Anderson replace Broad in the England cricket team playing XI

Nasser Hussain would not be in favour of dropping Dom Sibley after one poor performance. The former England cricket team captain wants the two openers to get another chance, with the only changes for the second Test against Sri Lanka coming in the pace department.

"I would play the same batsmen, retain Jos Buttler as wicketkeeper and keep the same spinners. Jack Leach and Dom Bess need to keep bowling and improving. The rotation should be restricted to the seamers," Hussain told Daily Mail.

Nasser Hussain would like to see the return of James Anderson, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes into the England cricket team for the second Test.