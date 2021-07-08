I was dropped from the Indian T20 team based on my failure in the ODI World Cup: Dinesh Karthik

Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik has expressed his wish to represent India in at least one of the two T20I World Cups to be played in 2021 and 2022. Karthik believes he is still good enough to represent India in the shortest format and feels he was a bit unlucky to be dropped due to poor ODI form.

Dinesh Karthik didn't score many runs for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup and feels that played a huge role in him getting dropped from the T20 team.

"I want to play the sport as long as I am fit. I want to represent India in at least one World Cup of the next two, I think one is in Dubai and the next is in Australia. I had a fab time with the Indian T20 team till the time I was dropped fue to an unsuccessful World Cup campaign," Dinesh Karthik said while speaking on the podcast '22 Yarns' With Gaurav Kapur.

India needs a pure middle-order batsman: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik feels a lot of batsmen representing India in the T20I team are top-order specialists. He reckons he can fit into the role of a pure middle-order batsman and would form a great combination with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja to follow.

Karthik believes a strong IPL 2021 second phase for the Kolkata Knight Riders could still help his cause to make it into the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

"I still play in the IPL for KKR. India does need a pure middle-order batsman. They have a lot of top-order batsmen who they slot in thye middle-order. Barring Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja there is no one who is a middle-order batsman. They all bat for their franchises from opening to No.3, with only exception being Rishabh Pant who bats at No.4," Dinesh Karthik concluded.

