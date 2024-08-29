"I Eiffel You" - Sanju Samson and his wife Charulatha share a romantic moment in Paris

Team India's keeper-batter Sanju Samson recently unwinded by taking a trip to Paris with his wife Charulatha. During the vacation, the couple shared a romantic moment together at the Eiffel Tower.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 28, Charulatha shared a video of Samson lifting her in the air with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Notably, the Eiffel Tower is considered to be a symbol of love.

She captioned the post:

"The reason for such “peculiar actions” is behind the objects😬😁😁 I Eiffel You."

Trending

On the cricketing front, Sanju Samson was part of India's T20I squad for their three-match series against Sri Lanka last month. However, he was not picked in the side for the subsequent ODI series.

The 29-year-old failed to make the most of his chances in the rubber. Opening the innings in the absence of Shubman Gill, he was dismissed for a golden duck in the second T20I. He failed to open his account in the third fixture as well, getting out for a four-ball duck.

Sanju Samson was not named in any of the squads for Duleep Trophy 2024

The 17th edition of the Duleep Trophy is set to kick off on September 5. Several capped Indian cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul will partake in the red-ball domestic competition.

However, Sanju Samson didn't find a place in any of the four teams. Following the announcement of the lineups, former Pakistani batter Basit Ali questioned the absence of Samson, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit said:

"I saw the teams and I am surprised that 3-4 names are not there. Ajinkya Rahane is not there. Cheteshwar Pujara is not there. Sanju Samson is not there. Rinku Singh is not there. Shivam Dube has been picked. I think he is being readied as an all-rounder. Let’s see who performs in the Duleep Trophy."

Samson could next be seen in action during India's three-match home T20I series against Bangladesh. The series opener will be played at Gwalior on October 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️