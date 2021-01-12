"I ended up looking a fool” – Tim Paine reveals what he said to Ashwin after the Sydney Test

Tim Paine gave an insight into his conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin as the duo walked off the field on Monday. Paine and Ashwin were seen in conversation soon after the match ended as the latter helped India save the Sydney Test.

The duo got into a bitter verbal spat on Day 5 of the Test match. Tim Paine’s expletive-ridden rant was picked up by the stump mic, with many condemning his unsportsmanlike behaviour. Former players such as Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Vaughan slammed Paine for his derogatory remarks towards Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Australian skipper called an impromptu press conference on Tuesday, as he shared what happened after the duo spoke to each other after play.

"I spoke to him (Ashwin) really quickly after the game yesterday, as I said to him, look I ended up looking a fool, didn't I? You open your mouth and then you drop a catch and we had a bit of laugh about that," Tim Paine said.

Tim Paine reflects on the last few days at the SCG #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nS6B53Cqae — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 11, 2021

Tim Paine had a match to forget in Sydney. The Aussie skipper dropped three catches on Day 5, as he failed to lead his side to victory in the third Test. The 36-year-old was also fined 15% of his match fee after being found guilty of dissent for appealing to umpire Paul Wilson after a review didn't go the hosts' way on Day 3.

Tim Paine feels everything fine with Ashwin and India

Tim Paine struggled at Sydney

The Australia skipper reiterated that his verbal spat with Ashwin didn't impact the relations between the two teams. Tim Paine praised the spirit in which the Border-Gavaskar series is being played, claiming both India and Australia have massive amount of respect for each other.

“I think the relations between the two teams have been great, there’s a healthy respect, it’s very competitive. When it’s all said and done, the way the spirit of this series has been played,99% of the time it’s been excellent. Everything was fine with Ashwin,” Paine added.

Tim Paine has been a great ambassador for a new-look Australia since taking over the side's leadership in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. Under him, Australia have focussed on their cricket and have drastically improved their on-field behaviour.

But his theatrics at the Sydney Cricket Ground has once again drawn focus towards the hosts' on-field antics. With Tim Paine in a self-reflective mood after the third Test, he would aim to revert to his calm and professional behaviour once the two teams take to the field at Brisbane.