"I don't endorse it that much" - RP Singh on Yashasvi Jaiswal's approach in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player RP Singh has questioned Yashasvi Jaiswal's conservative approach in the fourth Test against England. While acknowledging that the England bowlers bowled with better plans, he added that the Indian opener could have batted with a slightly more attacking approach.

Jaiswal scored 58 runs off 107 deliveries in India's first innings of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester. The visitors ended Day 1 (Wednesday, July 23) at 264/4 in their first innings, with Ravindra Jadeja (19* off 37) and Shardul Thakur (19* off 36) being the unbeaten batters.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, RP Singh noted that Jaiswal refrained from driving the ball at the start of his innings, highlighting that he wasn't convinced about the opener's cautious approach.

"He left a lot of deliveries he could have driven. However, he pushed his bat a few times once he was set. The cut shot and short-pitched balls outside the off-stump is his favorite area. If you see the wagon wheel, a lot of runs are in the backward point and third man area. I felt they came with better bowling plans against him," the former India seamer said.

"The good thing about Jaiswal was that he wasn't chasing the ball, and that's why he got beaten, or else it might have hit the bat. There was a slight change in his batting. You can't say whether it's right or wrong. Don't know what the support staff told him, but I don't endorse it that much. When he bats with a slight attacking approach, runs flow," he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored only 20 runs off the first 64 deliveries he faced. He accelerated after that, with his next 38 runs coming off just 43 balls.

"He realized that he had to stay at this wicket to score runs" - Saba Karim on Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 10 fours and a six during his 58-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim was asked whether Yashasvi Jaiswal lacked a little confidence.

"I felt Yashasvi brought a massive change in his game, the way he batted in testing conditions. He realized that he had to stay at this wicket to score runs, the way he left deliveries outside the off-stump. He got beaten as well, but in these conditions, it doesn't matter even if the batter gets beaten," he replied.

The former India selector opined that Jaiswal showed maturity by altering his game.

"The good thing was that whenever he got beaten, it never seemed like he was following the ball. He didn't chase the ball. I felt it was a mature knock from Yashasvi. We didn't see his destructive batting, but I saw more maturity in this. This was an evolution of Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting," Saba Karim observed.

Yashasvi Jaiswal added 94 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul. The latter scored 46 runs off 98 balls and was the dominant partner at the start of the innings.

