"I am an Englishman, I would love to see India beat Australia" - Graeme Swann on his prediction for the WTC final

Graeme Swann has light-heartedly urged India to beat Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The two sides will square off in the title decider at The Oval in London from Wednesday, June 7. England will host the Aussies in the Ashes after the WTC final and will hope that their archrivals don't head into that series with the world Test title in their kitty.

While previewing the game on JioCinema, Swann was asked to pick the favorites and likely winners, to which he responded:

"It's a tricky one to answer who are the early favorites. I think Australia's pace attack makes them favorites if they bowl first. However, the wicket at this time of the year should be very good. It tends to be pretty flat, pretty quick, and maybe a bit of a grass covering, and their seamers might exploit that early on."

The former England spinner added:

"Having said that, India have got some brilliant seam bowlers as well. So I think it's a tricky one to answer. My prediction for the game is this - I am an Englishman, I would love to see India beat Australia, please."

India have won the last four Test series they have played against Australia. However, the WTC final might be a different ball game, considering that it is a one-off Test at a neutral venue.

"It's almost like the red-soil pitches at the Wankhede" - Graeme Swann says bounce on the Oval pitch will assist the spinners

India defeated England in the last Test they played at The Oval.

Graeme Swann was also asked about the key for spinners to pick up wickets at The Oval, to which he replied:

"The best thing about bowling at The Oval is the bounce. It's almost like the red-soil pitches at the Wankhede. Later on in the game, it can really bounce, brings in your silly point and short-leg fielders. So the spinners, if they stay in the game, you have to have a lot of runs to defend in the last innings, it's a great place to bowl spin."

However, Swann wasn't in favor of India fielding both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the XI when asked about the same, reasoning:

"I am not sure whether you play both spinners at the Oval. I played in an England side that never played two spinners. We had a four-man attack - three seamers and myself, and we won at The Oval quite a lot. So I don't think it's a two-spinner pitch, not at this time of the year."

India might have to choose between Ashwin and Shardul Thakur as their fifth bowler. While Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav are likely to be their three frontline pacers, Jadeja should pip Ashwin as their first-choice spinner due to his excellent recent numbers with the bat.

