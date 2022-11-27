“I enjoy a lot while batting with him” – Shubman Gill on Suryakumar Yadav

India opener Shubman Gill has shed light on his camaraderie with teammate Suryakumar Yadav after spending quality time with him at the crease against New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27).

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gill said:

“There is no need to talk with Suryakumar Yadav out in the middle as he bats so well. I enjoy a lot while batting with him.”

For the uninitiated, Gill has been impressive this year with 625 runs in 11 ODIs at a healthy average of 78.12, including a century and four fifties, with a top score of 130.

On Sunday, he shared an unbeaten 66-run partnership with Yadav for the second wicket. The duo put on a show during their short stint out in the middle before the rain played spoilsport.

During his unbeaten 45 off 42 balls, the right-handed batter looked decent, while Yadav contributed 34 not out off 25 deliveries.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain, with the Men in Blue scoring 89/1 in 12.5 overs.

Shubman Gill sheds light on India’s aggressive approach

Gill also felt that 300-350 is a decent score in the ODI while replying to a query regarding India’s aggressive approach heading into the 2023 World Cup year. He said that 400+ is not readily achievable in ODIs.

“400-450 are made in only two or three matches per year. When you score 300-350, it makes a good match. It all depends on conditions, whether you bat first or not.”

In the first ODI, Kane Williamson and Co. defeated India by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. India scored 306/7 in the allotted 50 overs. In response, Tom Latham (unbeaten 145) and Williamson (unbeaten 94) helped the Blackcaps win the match.

Earlier, India won the T20I series 1-0. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain. Suryakumar Yadav's century helped the Men in Blue win the second T20I by 65 runs. The third T20I, which was affected by rain, ended in a tie via the DLS method.

The third and final ODI will take place in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).

It is worth mentioning that rain is once again likely to play spoilsport in the series decider. According to metoffice.gov.in, there is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain.

