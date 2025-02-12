"I cannot even ask you to leave balls outside the off-stump" - Aakash Chopra on what Virat Kohli needs to do in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra says he does not have a magical solution that might help Virat Kohli regain his form in the third ODI against England. While observing that Kohli cannot leave deliveries outside the off-stump in ODIs, he urged the ace Indian batter to play such balls with soft hands at the start of his innings.

The third and final ODI will be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Kohli missed the series opener in Nagpur due to swelling in his knee and managed only five runs off eight deliveries in the second game in Cuttack.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that leaving deliveries outside the off-stump cannot be the solution for Kohli to return to run-scoring ways in Wednesday's game.

"What does Virat Kohli need to do to get back into form? He was looking okay in the few balls he played. He played a good on-drive and a good back-foot punch. Adil Rashid got him out earlier as well and got him out this time too. The ball was turning a little and he was left slightly away from the ball because of which he got an outside edge," he said (2:35).

"I don't have a magic wand. I cannot even ask you to leave balls outside the off-stump because this is ODI cricket. You will have to score runs off deliveries outside the off-stump. It will be called a wide in any case if it is too far outside the off-stump," Chopra added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Kohli could look to rotate strike instead of playing extravagant drives off deliveries outside the off-stump when he arrives at the crease.

"In the channel outside the off-stump, eventually you will have to play with soft hands and look for singles. That's the only thing maybe, instead of going for drives, you can play with soft hands at the start if the balls are slightly too far outside the off-stump, but that's about it," Chopra observed.

Virat Kohli was caught behind off Adil Rashid's bowling in the second ODI against England. All eight of his dismissals in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 were to catches behind the wickets off deliveries outside the off-stump.

"If you are figuring out where you can score runs, this pitch is good for that" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli scored 54 runs off 63 deliveries in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra reckoned that the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium might help Virat Kohli regain his form.

"His Test century (last in India) came here and he scored runs in the (2023 ODI World Cup) final as well, but it's been an okay ground for him. It's not that he scores runs whenever he comes here. However, if you are figuring out where you can score runs, this pitch is good for that," he said.

The analyst added that Kohli can take his time if Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill give India a flying start.

"The ball comes nicely onto the bat. You can give yourself time and score a lot of runs. If Rohit and Gill fire, they score runs at a fast pace, you get the chance to play at your pace and just score runs. Spend time on the pitch," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that India won't win the 2025 Champions Trophy if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don't score runs. He added that the Indian fans will also get some confidence if their batting mainstay goes to the ICC event after scoring runs against England.

