"I am not even going towards Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli" - Former India wicketkeeper on Men in Blue's chances in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim has opined that the Men in Blue have the ideal combination, without even counting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to win the 2025 Champions Trophy. While acknowledging that New Zealand are a strong side, he expressed faith in India's ability to lift the trophy.

Ad

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by 44 runs in the final group game at the same venue and would want an encore in the final.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Saba Karim was asked whether India can avenge their 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy and the 2021 World Test Championship final losses to New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy summit clash.

Ad

Trending

"Oh yes, I think India have got the right kind of players to win this Champions Trophy. After 2013, we had the opportunity to win in 2017, but this time around, I think India have got the right kind of players to win on a track like that because India have got spinners, and they are filled with experienced batters. Shreyas Iyer is in good form," he responded.

Ad

"I am not even going towards Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Those two are your experienced batters. But having said that, I do believe that New Zealand can turn out to be formidable opponents because they are very high on their work ethics and energy. They are so spirited. So one can expect a good fight, but, in the end, I have full faith in my team," the former India selector added.

Ad

India suffered a four-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy (as the Champions Trophy was previously called) final in Nairobi in October 2000. The Kiwis also beat Virat Kohli and company by eight wickets in the WTC final in Southampton in June 2021.

"The scales are definitely tilted towards India" - Sanjay Bangar on IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final. [P/C: Getty]

In a separate discussion on Star Sports, former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar opined that Rohit Sharma and company are the favorites heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Ad

"We had settled the account of the 2019 (World Cup semi-final) loss in the 2023 World Cup semi-final. So there are no accounts to be settled now. The scales are definitely tilted towards India. There is no need to peek into history because the Indian team's present is very bright and I see a good future as well," he said.

Ad

Veteran India spinner Piyush Chawla reckoned that the Men in Blue should win the final easily if they stick to basics.

"When you have reached such a big stage after working so hard, you want to win the tournament. The Indian team's form is looking good. Whether we talk about batting or bowling, all bases are covered. I feel it shouldn't be that difficult if the Indian team follows just the basics," he observed.

India are the only team with an all-win record in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The familiarity with the conditions in Dubai should help their cause, considering that they have played all their games at the same venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news