"I only expect better performances from top-order batters" - Wasim Jaffer not in favor of using Axar Patel as a floater

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer feels Axar Patel should bat at the same spot and turned down the idea of promoting him up the order in the third T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 7. Instead, Jaffer expects better performances from the top order, allowing Axar to finish even better.

Axar has been in top-notch form with both bat and ball in both the T20Is in the series, scoring 31 (20) and 65 (31) to rescue India from trouble. The 28-year-old's left-arm spin accounted for two crucial wickets in the second T20I as he returned with respectable figures of 4-0-24-2 in a high-scoring game.

BCCI @BCCI 🏻 🏻 🗣️🗣️ @akshar2026 talks about his valiant quick-fire maiden T20I fifty, those 3 sixes off Hasaranga & shares a special message for #TeamIndia fans ahead of the #INDvSL T20I series decider in Rajkot 🗣️🗣️ @akshar2026 talks about his valiant quick-fire maiden T20I fifty, those 3 sixes off Hasaranga & shares a special message for #TeamIndia fans ahead of the #INDvSL T20I series decider in Rajkot 👌🏻👌🏻 https://t.co/IwhnVHkEvk

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer reckons Axar should bat in the same position or else the team management risk breaking his rhythm and that the top-order batters must improve. He said:

"I don't think so. Axar should be allowed to bat at the position where he is already doing well because he is finishing well at that spot, so it's important not to break that rhythm. I only expect better performances from top-order batters. What he is doing, if the top-order can do that, then Axar can finish better."

Speaking on the track in Rajkot, the 44-year-old believes India will once again field first and expects another high-scoring game. Jaffer continued:

"I expect a high-scoring game as the track in Rajkot is batting-friendly and the ball comes at a good pace. I think India will once again look to bowl first and hope to restrict Sri Lanka to a gettable score. Batting first would still not be a bad option but I think teams prefer to have the target in front of them.

"Alongside that, India will hope for a better performance, whether it be powerplay batting or powerplay bowling. I don't think toss would matter that much as the expectation is of a score between 180-200."

The first T20I in Mumbai wasn't a high-scoring contest as Sri Lanka lost by two runs while chasing 163. The second game saw the tourists pile on 207, with the hosts falling 16 runs short despite their best efforts.

"I wouldn't say Sri Lanka has the momentum" - Wasim Jaffer

Sri Lanka cricket team. (Image Credits: Twitter)

When asked whether Dasun Shanaka and Co. would start the third T20I as the favorites, Jaffer stated that India almost won in Pune despite plenty of mistakes. However, the 31-Test veteran wants the top-order batters to step up, adding:

"I still think India are the favorite because they were in the game despite plenty of mistakes and lost it by a small margin. Even though the top-order batters failed and only Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel scored runs while Shivam Mavi contributed some. Despite conceding plenty of no-balls and free hits, India were still in the match, so I won't put it that way.

"India also defended 160 in the first T20I. They won the first game and almost won the second; hence, I wouldn't say Sri Lanka has the momentum. Sri Lanka did make mistakes, but India have to bat better and the bowlers must do better as well."

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N…



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #TeamIndia | #INDvSL https://t.co/YoE4hvgZoA

It remains to be seen whether both teams will make any changes for the third and final T20I in Rajkot.

Poll : 0 votes