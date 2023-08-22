"I expect India to be there at the end of the tournament" - Brendon McCullum on Rohit Sharma and Co.'s chance at World Cup

England's Test team head coach Brendon McCullum feels India will have a good outing in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

The Men in Blue last tasted success in an ODI World Cup in 2011 when MS Dhoni led the team to the title after 28 years. India haven't won an ICC trophy in the last 10 years, with their last success in an ICC event coming during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Despite their dismal record, McCullum reckoned that India will be a strong contender for the ODI World Cup title, especially with Jasprit Bumrah back in the side.

"Look, I think India will be very strong," McCullum told TOI. "When you bring Bumrah back into any side it improves you by a length. He's one of those rare players who knows how to win games on his own and stand up in clutch moments. So, obviously, an Indian side with him in it will be very strong."

"India has got so much talent, right. We've seen that in the IPL, we've seen young kids come through and burst onto the scene and perform and secure their place in international cricket and go on to have successful careers. I expect India to be there at the end of the tournament," he added.

When asked to pick the semi-finalists for the 50-over showpiece event, Brendon McCullum remarked that it will be an open tournament. The former New Zealand skipper pointed out that whichever team starts well will have a good chance of finishing in the top four.

"To try and pick the semi-finalists will be very difficult in this World Cup," McCullum continued. "Sometimes, you go to a World Cup and you can have reasonable predictions about who you think will make it. On this occasion, not really sure..I think India will be there. England have a good chance. Then you've got the likes of Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand...they always find a way in the World Cups. Bangladesh too in these conditions…you just never know."

"So, I think it's really an open World Cup. Whoever starts well, will probably give themselves the best chance to be there at the end," he added.

"England side with Ben Stokes in it is clearly stronger" - Brendon McCullum

England will land in India in October for the ICC ODI World Cup as defending champion, having won the tournament on home soil in 2019.

Brendon McCullum remarked that Ben Stokes' return to the ODI side will really bolster Jos Buttler and Co.'s chances of defending the title. Incidentally, Stokes retired from the ODI format last year due to a demanding schedule only to overturn his decision in a year's time to be available for the showpiece event.

"An England side with Ben Stokes in it is clearly stronger," McCullum said. "He's one of those players who stands out and performs in big moments. We only need to point to the last T20 World Cup and also the last ODI World Cup to see that he has been pivotal in both those victories for England. So, he's a big player. It does say something when you can leave out a player of the quality of Harry Brook (for Stokes)."

The Kiwi legend further highlighted that England have a good depth in their side but will have to come up with new methods to combat the challenges of playing in the subcontinent.

"The depth amongst the England side is very good, as it is in other teams too. I think it's a really open World Cup with lots of opportunities for every side. The sub-continental sides will obviously back their chances in these conditions, and I guess the western sides will have to come up with methods to combat some of the strengths that they are going to be posed by," McCullum concluded.

It will be a repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup final in the tournament opener of this edition. Buttler and Co. will lock horns with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.