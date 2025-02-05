"I didn't expect him to be in the squad" - S Badrinath on CSK player's presence in India's squad for IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player S Badrinath has expressed surprise about the franchise's star player Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against England. He opined that the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder is unlikely to get a place in the Men in Blue's playing XI.

The first ODI of the three-match ODI series between India and England will be played in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Jadeja is among five spinners picked in the Indian squad, with Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy being the others.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Badrinath noted that Jadeja was an unexpected selection.

"There are a few spots which are a little bit tricky. I am honestly surprised Ravindra Jadeja is in the squad. I didn't expect him to be in the squad because there is very little space for him in the XI," he said.

The former India batter added that the Saurashtra all-rounder will potentially not be a part of the hosts' playing XI in any of the three ODIs.

"So why would you actually take a player in the squad who might not feature in the actual playing XI? So that is a little bit tricky," Badrinath observed.

Ravindra Jadeja will likely compete with Axar Patel for a spot in India's playing XI. The two left-arm spinners are unlikely to play in tandem, with Washington Sundar providing Rohit Sharma and company with another spin-bowling all-rounder option.

"Rohit has been backing Kuldeep Yadav since he took over the captaincy" - S Badrinath on spinner's importance for India in IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav has been India's preferred wrist spinner in ODIs. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the other spinners, S Badrinath noted that Kuldeep Yadav provides unique attributes to India's bowling lineup.

"Rohit likes him. Rohit has been backing Kuldeep Yadav since he took over the captaincy. He does whatever the other spinners don't do. Kuldeep Yadav is a wrist spinner. He is slower through the air," he said on the same show.

The cricketer-turned-analyst added that the left-arm wrist spinner could be a potent weapon in the middle overs against England.

"He is brave. He is the best option to go to in the middle overs. We have seen many of these foreign teams. They find it hard to read a bowler like Kuldeep Yadav," Badrinath observed.

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 172 wickets at an average of 26.00 in 103 ODI innings. He hasn't been as successful against England, with his 12 wickets in seven innings coming at an average of 33.00.

