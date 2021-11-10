"I didn't expect this" - Venkatesh Iyer after maiden India call-up

Venkatesh Iyer was rewarded for his superlative run in recent times with a maiden India call-up for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Iyer was in his hotel room in Kerala when his teammate Avesh Khan broke the news to the hard-hitting all-rounder. The 26-year-old was initially taken aback, but regrouped and hugged Khan, who was also picked in the 16-member squad announced by the BCCI on Tuesday.

Speaking to TimesofIndia.com, Venkatesh Iyer called his India call-up a 'dream', saying:

"I am so happy. I worked really hard for it. Honestly, I didn’t expect this. Every time when I go in the middle, I just want to perform and put up as many runs as possible for my team. I am really thankful to the selectors, captain, and all my seniors and coaches for this."

"It is a dream of every cricketer to wear an India jersey someday and the day has come. I am so so happy. The words are not enough to describe the feeling. Avesh broke this big news to me."

Venkatesh Iyer has been in breathtaking form since the second phase of IPL 2021. After a sluggish start to their campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided to open with the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, and the move immediately paid dividends.

The left-hander ended the campaign with 370 runs at an average of 41.11. Iyer also chipped in with a few overs, picking up three wickets. He played a key role in guiding KKR to the final, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

Venkatesh Iyer was one of the finds of IPL 2021 (Credit: BCCI/IPL)

Venkatesh Iyer's exploits with the bat made everyone take notice, including the BCCI selection committee chaired by Chetan Sharma.

Although it was Iyer's batting that grabbed eyeballs, the tall and lanky player is a handy medium-paced bowler He made his presence felt in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Iyer said about the same:

“I am an allrounder. I will look forward to fitting in whatever role my team (India) would want from me. I am not thinking about the opposition at the moment. I am just looking forward to performing for my team,” he added.

Venkatesh Iyer continued:

“I have learnt to bat fearlessly. I always wanted to be a fearless batsman. I go out to bat with a lot of confidence. I am ready to bat at any position and bowl in any situation."

The three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to commence on November 17 in Jaipur. Ranchi and Kolkata are slated to host the two other games on November 19 and 21, respectively.

"I am really excited to play under Rohit bhai" - Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer sizzled in IPL 2021.

With Ravi Shastri's departure as head coach and Virat Kohli relinquishing his leadership in the T20 format, a new era has begun in Indian cricket under new coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma.

The aim will be to build a strong team for the next T20 World Cup in Australia. Venkatesh Iyer is keen to play under Rohit Sharma, who is known for his tactical acumen.

He said in this regard:

“I am really excited to play under Rohit bhai. I am really looking forward to it. He is such a great player. The team looks really strong. I am sure we will perform well. It will be a huge learning experience as well, and it will be exciting to play under Rohit bhai."

Venkatesh Iyer has continued his rich vein of form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is the highest run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh with 155 runs at an average of 51.66. He has also picked up five wickets, with his best figures of 2-2 coming against Bihar.

