"I was expecting dal, roti and all" - Virender Sehwag recalls visiting Japanese restaurant with Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently spoke about an incident when Sachin Tendulkar took him out for dinner during the team's Australia tour in 2003-04.

Sehwag mentioned that Tendulkar told him that they were going to a Japanese restaurant to have Sushi. The former cricketer stated that he had no idea about the dish and instead expected to have some Indian food.

Sehwag revealed that he didn't like the taste of Sushi back then, and had to order burgers and sandwiches upon reaching the team hotel. Speaking on the show "Breakfast with Champions", Virender Sehwag said:

"He (Sachin Tendulkar) took me out when we were in Australia in 2003-04 and he said we'll have Sushi. I said, 'What is this Sushi?'. He told me we were going to a Japanese restaurant. I wondered what the food would be. He said everything would be there. I was expecting dal, roti and all."

"He held his head and told me to move on and try different food items," he added. "That is when I got to know of Sushi. I was like, 'He has made me eat uncooked rice'. We came back, and then, I ordered sandwiches and burgers at the hotel."

Sehwag admitted that Sachin Tendulkar has helped him learn a lot of things when it comes to food.

"I had no idea there was a dish called Sushi. Master (Sachin Tendulkar) has taught me a lot of things," he continued. "How to eat Chinese and Japanese food, using cutlery, he taught me all that. He taught me how to use chopsticks, but I am yet to master it."

Notably, Tendulkar has spoken on several occasions about his fondness for Sehwag. The two opening batters are considered one of the most successful opening pairs in white-ball cricket.

"I've had vegetarian food at home since childhood" - Virender Sehwag

During the same interview, Virender Sehwag mentioned that he only got to eat vegetarian food as his mother is a vegetarian. The Delhi-born cricketer revealed that while his father used to eat chicken daily, he didn't have the courage to ask him for a portion.

Sehwag revealed that he only started eating non-vegetarian food on a regular basis once he travelled for cricket when he was around 17 years of age.

"Both my mother and wife are vegetarians. I've had vegetarian food at home since childhood," he added. "My father would order chicken from outside and have it every day. We never got to eat it. We didn't have the courage to ask for a piece. I got to have chicken when I was 17-18 years old when I went out of town to play cricket."

Interestingly, Virender Sehwag opened his own restaurant in 2006. It was a pure vegetarian eatery named "Sehwag's favourites" in Delhi. However, the place was shut down after a few years following the cricket star's tiff with the co-owners.

Poll : 0 votes