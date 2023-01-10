Former Indian batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth apologized to Suryakumar Yadav after the latter was left out of India's playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Rohit Sharma and Co. backed in-form Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul in the middle order ahead of Suryakumar. The decision didn't go down well with Srikkanth, who vented his anger out on the Indian think tank.

The former cricketer was disappointed not to see Suryakumar's name in the playing XI. Speaking to the host broadcaster, Srikkanth said:

"Surya, I'm so sorry, I feel bad for you my friend. Suryakumar Yadav not there in the team? You look at the top five and ask, who are the impact players there? Who are the guys who can take the game away from the opposition?"

Incidentally, Suryakumar has struggled to replicate his T20I form in ODI cricket. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter has managed to score only 384 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32 and a strike rate of just over 100.

Shreyas, on the other hand, was India's highest run-scorer in ODIs last year, amassing 724 runs in 15 innings at an average of 55.69, scoring one hundred and six half-centuries in the process.

"Don't know why Washington Sundar is not playing" - Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Krishnamachari Srikkanth also expressed his displeasure over all-rounder Washington Sundar's absence from the playing XI. India went with five specialist bowlers and an all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, thus leaving a long tail.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the Men in Blue should have picked three spinners and two pacers, with Hardik donning the role of the third seamer.

"I don't know why Washington Sundar is not playing," he added. "I would have picked three spinners, two pacers with Hardik Pandya as another option. That is why I keep saying that we need to develop more batting all-rounders, that is where India are missing out."

Speaking of the first ODI, India posted an imposing total of 373/7, riding on a century from Virat Kohli (113). Openers Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) also made significant contributions with the bat.

