"Kaunsa jaydad lootne wala tha uska?" - Fans slam Shreyas Iyer for throwing away his wicket in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer failed to make the most of the opportunity as he was dismissed after scoring 21 runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.
Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got Men in Blue off to a flying start. They stitched together a 143-run partnership for the first wicket in just 19.4 overs to set a platform for the batters to follow.
Virat Kohli and Shreyas kept the tempo going, hitting boundaries at will. While Kohli was on point from the word go, Shreyas tried to be over-aggressive, which eventually led to his downfall.
He holed out to Avishka Fernando at deep square leg while trying to take on Dhananjaya de Silva. The Mumbai-born looked utterly disappointed with himself as he walked back to the dressing room after a well-made 21 off 16 deliveries.
Fans were unhappy with Shreyas throwing away the opportunity. They feel that the batter needs to convert his starts into big knocks to retain his place in the ODI side, given that Suryakumar Yadav is sitting in the wings for an opportunity.
However, this was a rare failure for Shreyas Iyer, who was India's highest ODI run-scorer in 2022. He smashed 724 runs in 15 innings at an average of 55.69, including a century and six fifties. The right-handed batter held India's middle order and paced his knocks according to the situation whenever he came out to bat.
"I feel pressure is inevitable" - Shreyas Iyer on playing for India
Speaking ahead of the game, Shreyas Iyer stated that playing for India comes with a lot of pressure. The star batter also stressed that he made a conscious effort to cut down on outside noise and focus on his processes last year, which paid dividends.
"When you are playing for the Indian team, I feel pressure is inevitable," Shreyas said to the host broadcaster. "You cannot control it and as much as I know that I need to focus on myself and not think about the competition or anything or the outside noise.
"I just like to turn a deaf ear to it and ensure that my routines and processes are right and that is what I focus on when I approach a match or any opposition."
At the time of writing, India were 311/4 in 42 overs with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the middle.
