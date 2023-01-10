"Kaunsa jaydad lootne wala tha uska?" - Fans slam Shreyas Iyer for throwing away his wicket in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer failed to make the most of the opportunity as he was dismissed after scoring 21 runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got Men in Blue off to a flying start. They stitched together a 143-run partnership for the first wicket in just 19.4 overs to set a platform for the batters to follow.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas kept the tempo going, hitting boundaries at will. While Kohli was on point from the word go, Shreyas tried to be over-aggressive, which eventually led to his downfall.

He holed out to Avishka Fernando at deep square leg while trying to take on Dhananjaya de Silva. The Mumbai-born looked utterly disappointed with himself as he walked back to the dressing room after a well-made 21 off 16 deliveries.

Fans were unhappy with Shreyas throwing away the opportunity. They feel that the batter needs to convert his starts into big knocks to retain his place in the ODI side, given that Suryakumar Yadav is sitting in the wings for an opportunity.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sahil Attri @sahilattri72 @vikrantgupta73 @ShreyasIyer15 is a brilliant talent. But today he just tried to play ultra aggressive and gave away wicket. It wasn’t needed. You can’t be a SKY and he can’t be a Shreyas Iyer. But you need to understand, if you don’t score enough there are plenty of players waiting at door @vikrantgupta73 @ShreyasIyer15 is a brilliant talent. But today he just tried to play ultra aggressive and gave away wicket. It wasn’t needed. You can’t be a SKY and he can’t be a Shreyas Iyer. But you need to understand, if you don’t score enough there are plenty of players waiting at door

Rajeesh Nair 🇮🇳 @iRajeeshNair



You could have easily targeted 250 in 35 and got another 150 odd in the last 15 overs. Didn't need that kinda approach as he was getting boundaries with regular shots.



#INDvSL Did it seem like Shreyas Iyer was in too much of a hurry today to you as well?You could have easily targeted 250 in 35 and got another 150 odd in the last 15 overs. Didn't need that kinda approach as he was getting boundaries with regular shots. Did it seem like Shreyas Iyer was in too much of a hurry today to you as well? You could have easily targeted 250 in 35 and got another 150 odd in the last 15 overs. Didn't need that kinda approach as he was getting boundaries with regular shots. #INDvSL

[email protected] @Hitesh0210 Shreyas Iyer dismissed for 28. Another opportunity missed by Iyer. He should have converted into big one. It was a great chance for him to score runs. Shreyas Iyer dismissed for 28. Another opportunity missed by Iyer. He should have converted into big one. It was a great chance for him to score runs.

PRADEEP SINGH BISEN @PaddySingh__ Shreyas Iyer is good 20-30 run player Shreyas Iyer is good 20-30 run player

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Shreyas Iyer getting out to spinner to trick opponents. Need more dismissals so he could get to face spinners more in World Cup. 🧠 Shreyas Iyer getting out to spinner to trick opponents. Need more dismissals so he could get to face spinners more in World Cup. 🧠

Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks



#INDvSL Soft dismissal for Shreyas Iyer, there was fielder placed for a similar shot & he chipped it straight to that fielder but really liked the intent with which he batted. Soft dismissal for Shreyas Iyer, there was fielder placed for a similar shot & he chipped it straight to that fielder but really liked the intent with which he batted.#INDvSL

Tiger @ParikhTiger @cricbuzz

Don't understand, what was Shreyas Iyer doing in last 3 balls he played when got out??

Looks like it was his conscious effort to get out.

There are still 20 more overs to go.

Kaunsa jaydad lootne wala tha uska??? Don't understand, what was Shreyas Iyer doing in last 3 balls he played when got out??Looks like it was his conscious effort to get out.There are still 20 more overs to go.Kaunsa jaydad lootne wala tha uska??? @cricbuzz Don't understand, what was Shreyas Iyer doing in last 3 balls he played when got out??Looks like it was his conscious effort to get out.There are still 20 more overs to go.Kaunsa jaydad lootne wala tha uska???

shreyas @shreyasiyer41_



Btw best intent merchant #shreyasiyer Idli jld bazi krdi yrrr.. Ab aayenge chodu ynha gyan chodne... Spin merchant ya sky is better kehne 🤣🤣🤣.... #Iyer Btw best intent merchant Idli jld bazi krdi yrrr.. Ab aayenge chodu ynha gyan chodne... Spin merchant ya sky is better kehne 🤣🤣🤣.... #Iyer Btw best intent merchant ✨ #shreyasiyer

Archer @poserarcher Rare Shreyas Iyer failure which isn't even failure but the standards he has set Rare Shreyas Iyer failure which isn't even failure but the standards he has set 😍

Wolf CrictweetS 🐺 @wolf_crictweet

He will come back stronger in the next match.

#shreyasiyer #iyer #INDvSL #INDvsSL Shreyas Iyer was looking so good but unfortunately, he got out by a part-time bowler.He will come back stronger in the next match. Shreyas Iyer was looking so good but unfortunately, he got out by a part-time bowler.He will come back stronger in the next match.#shreyasiyer #iyer #INDvSL #INDvsSL

🍀ֆʐɛʀɛռƈֆéֆ💚 @hokiwinss Shreyas Iyer ko mauka milta hai par woh khud ko control nahin kar pata bahut overs the .. run rate sahi chal raha tha .. ab KL Rahul ke aane se slow ho gayi batting.. Shreyas Iyer ko mauka milta hai par woh khud ko control nahin kar pata bahut overs the .. run rate sahi chal raha tha .. ab KL Rahul ke aane se slow ho gayi batting..

However, this was a rare failure for Shreyas Iyer, who was India's highest ODI run-scorer in 2022. He smashed 724 runs in 15 innings at an average of 55.69, including a century and six fifties. The right-handed batter held India's middle order and paced his knocks according to the situation whenever he came out to bat.

"I feel pressure is inevitable" - Shreyas Iyer on playing for India

Speaking ahead of the game, Shreyas Iyer stated that playing for India comes with a lot of pressure. The star batter also stressed that he made a conscious effort to cut down on outside noise and focus on his processes last year, which paid dividends.

"When you are playing for the Indian team, I feel pressure is inevitable," Shreyas said to the host broadcaster. "You cannot control it and as much as I know that I need to focus on myself and not think about the competition or anything or the outside noise.

"I just like to turn a deaf ear to it and ensure that my routines and processes are right and that is what I focus on when I approach a match or any opposition."

At the time of writing, India were 311/4 in 42 overs with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the middle.

