"You have perfected the art of killing talent" - Fans roast BCCI as Team India leave out Suryakumar Yadav for 1st ODI vs SL

Team India have surprisingly left out in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav from their playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Suryakumar had an incredible outing in 2022, finishing among the highest run-scorers for India in white-ball formats. The Mumbai-born cricketer smashed 1164 runs in 31 T20I matches and also accumulated 260 runs in 12 ODI innings.

He continued his good form this year and smashed a century in the third T20I against the Lankans in Rajkot.

Given his incredible form, it was expected that he would automatically slot into the ODI side. However, Rohit Sharma and Co. decided otherwise and backed Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in the middle order.

Fans were certainly disappointed to not see Suryakumar in the playing XI for the Guwahati ODI. They took a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for leaving out a performer like the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rex Clementine @RexClementine Bit surprised Suryakumar Yadav is not part of the Indian team. Sri Lanka will be the happiest. As Mr. Sangakkara once said, ‘selectors, like god, move about in mysterious ways.’ Bit surprised Suryakumar Yadav is not part of the Indian team. Sri Lanka will be the happiest. As Mr. Sangakkara once said, ‘selectors, like god, move about in mysterious ways.’

Prateek @WCepiphany #guwahati These fuckers deserve derision. You give the incompetent #ChetanSharma a second stint and leave #SuryakumarYadav out of the first ODI. #indvsl These fuckers deserve derision. You give the incompetent #ChetanSharma a second stint and leave #SuryakumarYadav out of the first ODI. #indvsl #guwahati

Aniruddha Guha @AniGuha KL Rahul has once again been picked over double centurion Ishan Kishan and India’s best limited overs player, Suryakumar Yadav.



I don’t care if KL makes 200 today or 3000 runs in 2023 - it’s APPALLING that he continues to find a place in this XI. KL Rahul has once again been picked over double centurion Ishan Kishan and India’s best limited overs player, Suryakumar Yadav. I don’t care if KL makes 200 today or 3000 runs in 2023 - it’s APPALLING that he continues to find a place in this XI.

Arya @Thewick91318729

Ishan's omission is still fine but why no Surya🤔



#INDvSL

#INDvsSL Can't believe my eyes when i saw the playing XI for today's match. #SuryaKumarYadav who is in the form of his life is not in the team but #KLRahul isIshan's omission is still fine but why no Surya🤔 @BCCI Can't believe my eyes when i saw the playing XI for today's match. #SuryaKumarYadav who is in the form of his life is not in the team but #KLRahul is😳😳Ishan's omission is still fine but why no Surya🤔 @BCCI#INDvSL #INDvsSL

Kunal @kunaljoshi93 #INDvSL Suryakumar Yadav not being a part of the ODI team defies any and every cricketing logic. #SKY Suryakumar Yadav not being a part of the ODI team defies any and every cricketing logic. #SKY #INDvSL

RockY Singh @rocky_295 Thats why india is not winning any Icc tournament because players like surya ishan are sitting out when they are performing well #SuryaKumarYadav Thats why india is not winning any Icc tournament because players like surya ishan are sitting out when they are performing well #SuryaKumarYadav

Kautuk Haria @KautukHaria

Such is the selection headache for this Indian side.



#SuryakumarYadav #IshanKishan #INDvSL World's best T20 batsman - SKY, and the man who scored 200 runs in his last match - Ishan both have to sit out. Wow!Such is the selection headache for this Indian side. World's best T20 batsman - SKY, and the man who scored 200 runs in his last match - Ishan both have to sit out. Wow! Such is the selection headache for this Indian side. #SuryakumarYadav #IshanKishan #INDvSL

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and asked India to bat first given that the dew is likely to settle down in the second innings.

Shubman Gill opened the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, who is making a comeback from injury. At the time of writing, the hosts were 30/0 in 3.3 overs with both batters hitting a few boundaries.

India vs Sri Lanka playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, and Dilshan Madushanka.

