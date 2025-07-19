"I feel completely out of place"- England legend makes big remark about trophy named after him amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

England bowling legend James Anderson has said that he felt out of place sharing his name on a trophy with Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 42-year-old said that he holds Tendulkar in high regard and admitted that he finds it hard to believe when others speak about his glittering England career.

Ad

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was unveiled ahead of the ongoing series in England between the hosts and England. It will be named as such for all Test series involving both teams in the future. Anderson said to Sky Sports Cricket,

"I feel completely out of place when I see myself alongside him with the trophy. As I said, I hold him in such high regard. It is strange that when people talk about what I have achieved in cricket, like when I hear about it as if someone's talking about someone else if that makes sense like I don't feel it is me who has achieved all this. It sounds really strange, but that is how my head works. I just can't quite believe the things that come with playing such a long time".

Ad

Trending

Before the unveiling of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in June 2025, India and England played for the Pataudi Trophy in the Test series held in England. Both teams competed for the Anthony de Mello Trophy in the Test series played in India.

James Anderson says the trophy name was a proud moment for him and his family

A day before the start of the England versus India five-Test series, both James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar were present in London for the trophy unveiling. The retired pacer had said at the time that it was a proud moment for him and his family to have a trophy named after him.

Ad

"It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments," Anderson had said.

England currently lead the series 2-1 after winning the third Test match at Lord's by 22 runs. The fourth Test will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester between July 23-27. The series will conclude with the fifth Test at The Oval between July 31 and August 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news