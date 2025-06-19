Sir James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar unveil Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test series [In Pictures]

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was formally unveiled ahead of Friday's series opener between England and India at Headingley. An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) press release said that the trophy would be contested for bilateral rubbers between the two sides in both England and India, starting from the upcoming series.

Earlier, India and England played for the Pataudi Trophy when the series was played in England and competed for Anthony De Mello Trophy when they played in India.

"The England Men’s and India Men’s Test teams will honour Sir James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar with a new trophy dedicated to their remarkable achievements in Test cricket. The next edition of this great rivalry takes place this summer, with the five-match Test series getting underway at Headingley on Friday 20 June."

"The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will now represent all future Test series between England and India. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi Trophy and the series in India for the Anthony De Mello Trophy," the release said.

Despite the change in trophy name, the release confirmed the continuation of a Pataudi link to England-India Test series in future. The winning captain will be awarded the Pataudi Medal at the end of the series.

"The Pataudi family will continue to be honoured, with a newly commissioned Pataudi Medal to be presented to the winning captain of each England–India Test series," the release said.

Sir James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar react to change in trophy name

Sir James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar fought many battles on the field, between 2006 and 2012. They last played a series against each other in India in 2012, which England won 2-1.

Both former players reacted to the trophy being named in their honor and expressed pride in getting the recognition.

"It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments," Anderson said.

"India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket in a way that it remains an evolving inspiration for subsequent generations. And now, as I share this recognition with my on-field challenger and an off-field gentleman James, I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more - allowing it to traverse boundaries yet untrodden," Tendulkar said.

The Indian batting legend had revealed that he had spoken to ICC Chairman Jay Shah and officials at the BCCI and ECB to try and retain the Pataudi name in some capacity in England-India Test series.

