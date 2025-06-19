"The Pataudi legacy has to be kept alive" - Sachin Tendulkar's massive revelation over trophy renaming ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar broke his silence on the trophy being renamed for the Test series between England and India. England are set to host India for a five-match Test series, with the first Test beginning on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

The trophy which was named as the Pataudi Trophy has been renamed to 'Anderson-Tendulkar' Trophy to honor former English pacer James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar himself.

However, Tendulkar stated that he is aware of the contribution made by the Pataudi family to Indian cricket and would do everything in his power to keep the name and legacy alive.

"Yes, I have [stay silent]. Let me then tell you the full thing. First things first, the decision to retire the trophy rested with the BCCI and the ECB. Only after they had taken the decision did they communicate that to me. As far as the Pataudi family is concerned, I am conscious of the contribution they have made to Indian cricket. Pataudi senior played for England and for India, while Tiger Pataudi captained India with distinction. I did not see them play for I wasn't born, but I have indeed heard stories and those stories inspire us all," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He also revealed how he got on a call with the BCCI, ECB, and Jay Shah to make sure that the name remains associated with the series and the legacy stays on.

"That's why I was determined to ensure that the legacy was kept intact. When I got to know, I called the family and had a conversation. Thereafter, I spoke to Mr. Jay Shah, the BCCI and the ECB, and mentioned to them that something had to be done to ensure the legacy stayed on. They heard my point of view, and thereafter we got on a second call where it was decided that the Pataudi name will be associated with the series, and the winning captain will be awarded the Pataudi Medal of Excellence. I have always respected my seniors, and did everything in my power to make sure that the Pataudi legacy continues to be associated with this series," he added.

The Test series between the two teams was named the Pataudi Trophy in 2007.

Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-scorer in Tests against England

Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most runs for India in Tests against England. From 1990 to 2012, Tendulkar played 32 Tests against England. In 53 innings, the right-hander made 2535 runs at an average of 51.73 with seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar had an impressive record in England as well. He played 17 Tests in England and at an average of 54.31, scored 1575 runs with four hundreds and eight half-centuries.

Overall, the legendary cricketer played 200 Tests for India in his career, amassing 15921 runs at an average of 53.78 with 51 hundreds and 68 half-centuries to his name.

