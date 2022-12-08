"I feel we have crossed a barrier" - Mehidy Hasan recognizes Bangladesh's ability to win close games against India after successive series wins

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan admitted that they have overcome the hurdle of beating India in close games, unlike before when they used to lose them consistently. Hasan underlined that their goal is to win the series 3-0 as every game is critical for them.

The 25-year-old all-rounder played crucial roles with both bat and ball as Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game ODI series. He took figures of 9-1-43-1 and stayed unbeaten on 38 off 39 in the first game to help the hosts sneak home by one wicket. The second ODI saw Hasan strike an 83-ball 100* to propel Bangladesh to a match-winning total of 271.

Speaking to reporters after earning the Player of the Match award, the Khulna-born player recalled how Bangladesh have lost close games to India in the past, but he feels that the pressure has vanished. Hasan wishes for the side to take this momentum forward.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, he stated:

"We have lost many close matches from the point of winning and it happened a lot against India. After winning these two matches I feel we have crossed a barrier. The barrier was probably gone in the last game and all of us played well and we are hoping that we will do well in the coming days. There is an opportunity and we cannot relax even though we have won the series. Every game is important for us."

The Tigers had to overcome a late assault from visiting captain Rohit Sharma, who came to bat at No. 9 because of a thumb injury. India remained in the game until the final ball of the innings when they needed a six. However, Mustafizur Rahman delivered a perfect yorker to close out the game.

"We were mentally prepared that Rohit Sharma might come to bat" - Mehidy Hasan

The off-spinner suggested that Bangladesh bowlers executed their plans well and pinned India down whenever they threatened to make a comeback. Hasan added:

"We were mentally prepared that Rohit Sharma might come to bat and we had plans around how to bowl against him. At the end of the day, you have to pick wickets. It must be said that he batted really well and his batting was a positive for them but overall, I think our bowlers did really well. There was a partnership and it can always happen. Despite everything we did well to overcome it. Mustafizur bowled outstandingly while Ebadot, Shakib bhai and Nasum bowled well."

It was also their second successive bilateral ODI series victory for Bangladesh against India. The third and final ODI will take place on Saturday in Chattogram.

