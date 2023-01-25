"I feel he is a crucial bowler for India in the World Cup" - Salman Butt on Umran Malik

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt is delighted with speedster Uman Malik receiving consistent chances in India's ODI team ahead of this year's World Cup. Butt feels Malik's searing pace could be crucial if the Men in Blue want to break their ICC Trophy drought.

The speedster from Jammu has picked up 13 wickets in just seven ODI innings and has proved his ability as an enforcer in the middle overs. Malik has an economy rate of 6.45, which is on the higher side, but the team may not mind it if he continues to pick up wickets regularly.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt hailed India's bowling attack for their display in the third ODI against New Zealand on January 24. The team rested their main pacers but still managed to win comfortably, with almost all of their bowlers getting on the wickets column.

Butt said:

"India wasn't playing with their full-strength bowling attack. But the likes of Hardik [Pandya], Shardul [Thakur] and even Washington Sundar bowled with the new ball.

"Umran Malik is getting regular chances, which is good as I feel he is a crucial bowler for them in the World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav showing consistent wicket-taking form is also great news for India in a World Cup year."

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja's return will make India's bowling stronger: Salman Butt

Salman Butt feels that the Men in Blue have an almost settled bowling attack for the World Cup. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have been in top form, while Umran Malik has impressed with his pace.

With Kuldeep Yadav also using his variations to good effect, Butt feels Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will only make this attack stronger. Bumrah is currently out injured, while Jadeja only recently made his return to domestic cricket from an injury he suffered last year.

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 The is just the 2nd time in the last 84 ODIs that India have opened the bowling WITHOUT any of



Jasprit Bumrah,

Bhuvneshwar Kumar,

Mohammed Shami,

Mohammad Siraj,

Deepak Chahar, or

Shardul Thakur. The is just the 2nd time in the last 84 ODIs that India have opened the bowling WITHOUT any of Jasprit Bumrah,Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Mohammed Shami,Mohammad Siraj,Deepak Chahar, orShardul Thakur.

On this, Butt stated:

"As far as World Cup is concerned, Siraj and Shami have been in good form. Umran Malik's presence is crucial for them. Jasprit Bumrah will be back by that time and Jadeja is also fit, so they have all the bowling resources."

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be seen in action in a three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting Friday, January 27.

