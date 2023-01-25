"I feel dad would have wanted me to carry on"- Shubman Gill to Rahul Dravid after IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Shubman Gill continued his red-hot form in ODI cricket with his third hundred in four innings as he smashed 112(78) in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

However, the youngster feels his father would be disappointed he didn't convert the three figures into a big hundred. Shubman's father was in the news a few days ago as he expressed his disappointment over his son not converting starts into big scores.

Speaking to head coach Rahul Dravid in a video posted by BCCI, here's what Shubman Gill had to say about his father:

"I think he (dad) won't be happy with this game. I feel he would have wanted me to carry on and get another big score."

Shubman Gill thanks team management for backing him

Shubman Gill also accepted that he was unsure whether he would get an opportunity in the ODIs against Sri Lanka, as left-hander Ishan Kishan was fresh off a double hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

However, captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management were pretty clear that they wanted to back Gill because of the latter's consistency. Here's what the youngster stated:

"Before the first ODI against Sri Lanka, I wasn't sure if I would play as Ishan has scored a double hundred. But the confidence that you (Dravid) and Rohit bhai showed in me gave me a real booster."

Shubman Gill also opened up on why he feels the one-day format gets the best out of him. He opined that with the number of overs available, he could find time to settle in before playing his shots. On this, he added:

"I think this format (ODI) suits me because it gives me the freedom to take a bit of time if there's something in the pitch and then express myself and play my shots."

Gill scored a staggering 360 runs in three ODIs against New Zealand, equalling Babar Azam's record for most runs in a three-match ODI series.

