"I feel that some of the guys can come into their own in this series" - Brian Lara backs West Indies to put up a fight against India 

West Indies performance mentor Brian Lara has backed the Kriagg Brathwaite-led squad, infused with new names, to make an impression during the upcoming two-match Test series against India.

The Men in Maroon are battling a treacherous phase at the moment after a poor 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and Super Six stage exit at the 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers. They head into the series against India as massive underdogs, coupled with the fact that their last red-ball win against the opposition came in 2002.

Brian Lara feels that the players are moving in the right direction and that playing against a tough opposition will bring out the best in them. The former skipper said:

“We have two very important Test matches which start the two-year cycle (World Test Championships) for us, it is against India. At home and away from home, they are one of the top teams in the world. I think the guys are moving in the right direction, in terms of where we started the camp and where we are. It is just a few days off from the first match at Dominica, but it’s a young group, ably lead by Kraigg Brathwaite."

He continued:

"But I feel that some of the guys can come into their own in this series, it is a tough opposition but I feel that’s the way we can get the best out of them.”

West Indies have named a 13-man squad for the first Test against India, which features two uncapped batters in Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze.

"I believe they do have what it takes to perform at the highest level" - Brian Lara

West Indies' inability to adapt to the longest format has been well documented, but their red-ball plague has spread onto the other formats as well. Their last win over a formidable opposition came in the form of a home series win over England in 2022. They could only record four Test wins across the entire two-year cycle, leading them to an eighth-placed finish in the standings.

Admitting that some of the players are still raw and untested, Lara said:

“Great capable players, young and of course, you would have loved if they had a lot more experience in the first-class arena but looking at their style of play and attitude, I belief they do have what it takes to perform at the highest level."

Lara continued:

“It may take some time but obviously as an international cricketer if you are entering this stage, no matter what age you enter, you got to learn very, very quickly. And, I think they have that sort of attitude to want to learn and (are) willing to listen."

India's tour of the West Indies is scheduled to begin with the first Test from July 12 onwards in Dominica. The two teams will also play three ODIs and five T20Is after the culmination of the red-ball leg of the tour.

