"I couldn't feel my legs" - Rohit Sharma's startling revelation on nerves before IND vs SA 2024 T20 World Cup final

Team India's batting star Rohit Sharma has revealed that he couldn't feel his legs ahead of the decisive T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. The 38-year-old also acknowledged that he was extremely nervous the night before the summit clash but didn't display it.

Heading into the T20 World Cup 2024 final, India had not won an ICC title for 13 years and notably suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup decider against Australia in Ahmedabad. However, the Men in Blue sparked a remarkable comeback to defeat the Proteas by seven runs and seal the title.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s “Champions Waali Feeling Phir Se", Rohit stated, as quoted by India Today:

"Thirteen years is a long time. Most people don’t even have a 13-year career. So, to wait that long to win a World Cup the last one I won was in 2007. For me, it couldn't have gotten any bigger than this. I didn’t sleep the whole night. I was only thinking about the World Cup. I was nervous. I couldn’t feel my legs. Did I feel nervous? Of course. I just don’t show it—but inside, it was a lot."

Chasing a stiff 177 for victory, South Africa were in a strong position, needing just 30 off as many deliveries. However, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh sparked a dramatic turnaround to script a famous victory.

"Either the Cup will be here or it won’t" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

During the same interview, the elegant right-hander, who retired from T20Is after the 2024 World Cup, shared his thoughts upon waking up on the day of the final.

We were supposed to leave around 8:30 or 9 in the morning. But I woke up at 7. From my room, I could see the ground and just kept watching it. I remember thinking—‘In two hours, I’ll be there. And in four hours, the result will be out. Either the Cup will be here or it won’t," Rohit said.

Following India's second T20 World Cup triumph, the BCCI held a bus parade in Mumbai followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

