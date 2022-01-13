"I feel we've let him and the coaches down to a degree" - Joe Root backs underfire Chris Silverwood to stay

England captain Joe Root feels the players have let down head coach Chris Silverwood in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia. The right-handed batter has backed Silverwood to continue in the role despite being under scrutiny following the series loss.

Root and Silverwood's positions are likely to come under review after the Ashes series, as their team selections and tactics have been questionable. Although England's dominance in white-ball cricket remains intact, their performances in Tests in the last 11 months have plummetted.

Root welcomed the coach back ahead of the final Ashes Test in Hobart. However, he did admit that England have to be better after being second-best for large swathes in the ongoing series against Australia.

"Yes I would. It was a difficult week for the group of players with him not being around, and it must have been very difficult for him. But the performances we put in during the first three games, I feel we've let him and the coaches down to a degree. We've not played anywhere near the level we're capable of. It's a chance to do that this week," the England captain stated, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Silverwood has linked with the squad for the final Test in Hobart after missing the fourth game in Sydney. The 46-year old tested positive for COVID-19 before the game, forcing Graham Thorpe to take over from him on an interim basis. England eked out a heroic draw with one wicket left after three consecutive losses.

"He's had a very difficult time of it with the environments we've been living in" - Joe Root

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

Joe Root has said that Chris Silverwood has been doing what he can to get the best out of the players. When asked whether Silverwood should continue in his role, the 31-year-old conceded that the bubble life has taken a toll on Silverwood in managing everyone's workload.

"I think he's very calm. He has the respect of the guys in the group, and he's got a desperation to see everyone do well or upskill the players as best he can."

"He's had a very difficult time of it with the environments we've been living in, trying to manage winning games of cricket with bubble environments away from home, multi-format players trying to prepare for an Ashes and a World Cup. It's very difficult."

Root added that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, England haven't been able to always field their strongest XI, saying:

"For a long time, we've not been able to put our best teams out because we've been constantly trying to make sure from a mental-wellbeing point of view that everyone is looked after properly, because of the schedule we've dealt with over two years."

Following the Ashes, England will head to the West Indies for five T20s and three Tests.

Edited by Bhargav