"I feel like when I'm playing good T20 cricket, I'm in that team for sure" - Steve Smith on his T20I cricket aspirations 

Australian batter Steve Smith believes he can be a regular member of the nation's T20I side following a revamped batting role. The 33-year-old has been unable to stake a claim in the shortest format of the game when compared to his accomplishments in the remaining two formats.

He was deployed at No.4 during Australia's 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka in July. The ace batter earlier assumed the No.3 position and was usually tasked with the anchor role where he had to rebuild the innings.

The New South Wales-born batter struggled in the format before the Sri Lanka series. He scored only 69 runs off four innings in Australia's T20 World Cup winning campaign in 2021.

Believing that he can flourish in the new role given by the management, Smith told reporters ahead of the second ODI against Zimbabwe:

“I feel like when I'm playing good T20 cricket, I'm in that team for sure. I think the role that I've been given in the last couple of years is the Mr. Fix-it sort of role, and that tag's been taken away from me now (since) the Sri Lanka tour."

He added:

"I felt like I could go out and just play with a lot more freedom naturally (in Sri Lanka) and not have any kind of hesitation in the back of my mind, like I need to be a bit more reserved or anything.”

Smith showed what he is capable of with the new role after scoring a sublime 37 off 27 deliveries in the third T20I at the Pallekele International Stadium. He finished the innings alongside the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade.

"If I want to smack someone for six first ball, then I'm able to do that freely" - Steve Smith

Smith will be hoping for more chances in the middle order to get accustomed to the role ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The expectation level will be high when the defending champions Australia take the field, with the tournament taking place Down Under.

Shedding more light onto his new role in the batting order, Smith said:

“I can just take the game on and if I want to smack someone for six first ball, then I'm able to do that freely. When I'm playing my best, I play freely. I watch the ball and hit the gaps and just look to use the middle of my bat as much as possible.”

Following the home series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, the Aaron Finch-led side are slated to tour India for a short T20I series. They will also host West Indies and England ahead of the World Cup.

Edited by Ankush Das