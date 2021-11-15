"I feel that it is something for the ICC to get their heads around"- Sunil Gavaskar on toss playing a significant role

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar thinks the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look into the advantage the teams have had batting second in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021.

A lot has been spoken about the toss playing a significant role in the Middle East. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun also stressed on the advantages teams batting second have had in the global T20 event.

Sumanth Raman @sumanthraman Can't remember any @ICC Tournament in the past that has so heavily been influenced by the toss. Win the toss,win the match is the story of #T20WorldCup21 Can't remember any @ICC Tournament in the past that has so heavily been influenced by the toss. Win the toss,win the match is the story of #T20WorldCup21 .

Although there wasn't much dew on offer in the mega-final, Sunil Gavaskar believes the governing body needs to ensure a level playing field for both teams. Speaking on Sports Today, the 72-year-old said:

"The commentators were saying that the dew factor wasn't there today so I don't think it really came into play that much in this game but I think it has in the previous games and maybe that is something that needs to be looked at."

Gavaskar added:

"But you may also say that if the group matches are played at the same time then why change for the knockouts. But again, I feel that it is something for the ICC Cricket Committee to get their heads around and make sure that there is a level playing field for both teams."

Incidentally, out of the 45 matches played in the T20 World Cup, the teams batting second have won on 29 occasions.

If we look alone at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium that hosted the final between Australia and New Zealand, teams batting second have won 12 matches out of 13 games played.

"Mitchell Marsh played an extraordinary innings" - Sunil Gavaskar

Australia produced one of their best batting performances when it mattered the most. Despite losing Aaron Finch early in the run chase, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh ensured they were well ahead in the run chase.

He first forged a 92-run second-wicket stand with David Warner (53 off 38) before adding another 58 with Glenn Maxwell to take the Aussies home with seven balls to spare.

Sunil Gavaskar felt the way Marsh and Maxwell were batting, Australia could have touched the 200-run mark.

"I think Mitchell Marsh played an extraordinary innings, David Warner has been playing well for the last few matches. New Zealand would have wanted to get him more than Aaron Finch but they didn't get him and here we are. They won with six (seven) balls to spare. Maxwell and Marsh at the crease, those balls could have gone for 20 runs as well," Sunil Gavaskar concluded.

Thus, the Aaron Finch-led side became the first Australian team to lift the T20 World Cup after a long 14-year wait.

