"I feel he is not a T20 bowler" - Aakash Chopra lauds Prasidh Krishna's comeback in 1st India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Prasidh Krishna for making an excellent comeback to international cricket in a T20I, a format he feels might not be best suited for the pacer.

Krishna returned figures of 2/32 in four overs as India restricted Ireland to 139/7 in the first T20I in Dublin on Friday, August 18. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. then scraped through to a narrow two-run win via the DLS method after rain ended play when they were 47/2 after 6.5 overs.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Krishna for giving a decent account of himself in a format that is not right up his alley. He elaborated:

"Two players were given their T20 cap - Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna made their debuts. It was slightly surprising that Prasidh hadn't made his debut thus far. Apart from Bumrah, the second good story was Prasidh."

The former Indian opener added:

"Typically when I look at Prasidh Krishna, I feel he is not a T20 bowler. He is a bowler who bowls good line and length, who will do extremely well in ODIs and Tests, but even for T20s, he has pace, the right basics, a fast yorker, the slower one is not that good but he can bowl that."

Krishna first had Harry Tector caught by Tilak Varma at short third while trying to play a ramp shot. He then deceived George Dockrell with extra bounce and had him caught at cover by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"The greater the height from which the ball is released, the higher it bounces" - Aakash Chopra on Prasidh Krishna's forte

Prasidh Krishna has previously represented India in 14 ODIs.

Aakash Chopra highlighted how Prasidh Krishna's high-arm action holds him in good stead. He explained:

"What happens with extra bounce and high-arm action? The greater the height from which the ball is released, the higher it bounces. The benefit of that is, because Prasidh is tall and has a high-arm action, the ball hits the upper part of the bat, on the sticker."

The reputed commentator pointed out that both his victims on Friday fell prey to extra bounce. He stated:

"In such a case, when you try to play the pull, you get caught at cover like you saw happening yesterday. We saw another player getting caught at short third. So extra bounce was quite visible. So he did a good job there."

On the flip side, Chopra observed that Rinku Singh didn't get a chance to showcase his wares on his debut. He pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh player didn't get to bat, doesn't bowl, and didn't have much to do in the field.

Poll : Is Prasidh Krishna a long-term T20I prospect for India? Yes No 0 votes