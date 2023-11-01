"I feel the time has come for me" - David Willey to retire from all forms of international cricket after 2023 World Cup

England left-arm seamer David Willey has stunned the cricketing fraternity by announcing that he will retire from all forms of cricket after the 2023 World Cup. The bowling all-rounder took to his official Instagram account and stated that the decision has nothing to do with England's disappointing performance in the showpiece event.

The Northamptonshire cricketer debuted in international cricket in 2015, when England decided to revamp their white-ball system following the 50-over World Cup debacle. The 33-year-old became the spearhead of their bowling attack in white-ball cricket and has played 70 ODIs and 43 T20Is so far. He was also part of the squad that made it to the final of the 2016 World T20.

Taking to Instagram, Willey stated that he always dreamt of playing for England and gave his everything while playing for the national team. The veteran said he was lucky to be a part of a special group of players in white-ball cricket over the years.

"I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England. So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup."

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest. I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white-ball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times."

Willey was infamously left out of England's 2019 World Cup squad due to the indispensable case made by Jofra Archer. However, he has justified his addition for the 2023 World Cup by taking five wickets in three matches, including three against India.

"My decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup" - David Willey

David Willey. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Willey thanked his family for their unwavering support in making his dream come true and vowed to give it his all in England's remaining games of the 2023 World Cup. He elaborated:

"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful."

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup. I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more! That's the only way I know."

England are languishing at the bottom of the table with only one win in six matches. Their next World Cup game is against Australia on November 4 in Ahmedabad.