“I felt like I was very privileged” - BGT hero opens up after being sent home from SL vs AUS 2025 Tests

Young Australian batter Sam Konstas has opened up after being released from the squad ahead of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka. The 19-year-old made an impressive debut during the Boxing Day Test against India in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), scoring 60 runs off 65 balls in his first innings. He finished with a total of 113 runs across two matches.

Following his impressive debut, Konstas was named in the 16-member squad for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka. However, he was dropped for the first Test, with Travis Head chosen to open alongside Usman Khawaja. Ahead of the second Test, Konstas was released from the squad to play domestic cricket in Australia.

Reflecting on being sent home, the young batter expressed how privileged he felt to be part of the squad and acknowledged the reasoning behind Head’s selection for the opening role. He told CODE Sports [as quoted by India Today]:

“I felt like I was very privileged to be in the squad. And obviously learning from the best players like Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Usman Khawaja and how their methods are different in those conditions. I learnt quite a bit. I understood the reasons why.”

“For me, it is just a great learning curve and if I do get another opportunity with the Test team I will grab it with both hands. I understand why Travis Head opened the batting because he is a legend of the game and he has been dominating,” he added.

The opening batter is currently in action, representing New South Wales in their Sheffield Shield match against Queensland.

Travis Head falls early, while Steve Smith and Alex Carey shine with centuries for Australia in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

After securing a commanding win by an innings and 242 runs in the first Test, Australia have made a strong start in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat on Day 1 (Thursday, February 6) of the second Test in Galle. However, apart from Dinesh Chandimal (74) and Kusal Mendis (85*), no other batter made a significant impact as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 257 in their first innings.

In reply, Travis Head (21) and Usman Khawaja (36) were unable to convert their starts into big innings. However, skipper Steve Smith (120*) and Alex Carey (139*) put together an unbeaten partnership of 239 runs from 331 balls, helping Australia reach 330-3 at Stumps on Day 2, with a lead of 73 runs.

