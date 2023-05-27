“I felt like we left something behind in 2019" - Pat Cummins determined to succeed in England during Ashes 2023 

Australia captain Pat Cummins reflected on the famous Ashes series in 2019, which resulted in a thrilling 2-2 draw on English soil. While the Aussies managed to retain the urn, they missed out on the opportunity to win a series in England for the first time since 2001.

Australia took a 1-0 lead before England bounced back with a one-wicket win in Leeds. Australia once again reclaimed the lead with a dominant win at Old Trafford but squandered it away with a poor display in the series finale.

Lamenting the fact that Australia failed to make the most of the rare opportunity in England, Cummins told WA Today:

"I felt like we left something behind in 2019. I think the second and third Tests were both ours to win and, obviously, the fifth Test we didn’t play particularly well."

He continued:

“Those opportunities are rare over in England, and we just didn’t quite grab a couple that came up. But again, the core of our side is similar this time around to 2019 – as is theirs – so hopefully we’re better for it.”

Australia won the last Ashes series by a dominant 4-0 margin within the comfort of their home soil. Playing in England against a Ben Stokes-led side that have turned a corner over the course of the last 12 months comes across as a huge challenge.

“I’m sure he’ll bring that fire for the World Test Championship final" - Pat Cummins on David Warner

Veteran opening batter David Warner managed to retain his spot in the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) as well as the Ashes despite his shaky red-ball form. He was ruled out midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and returned to play the ensuing ODI series as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Backing Warner to excel in the upcoming red-ball season, Cummins said:

“Looking from afar, he looks like he’s done a fantastic job for Delhi. He’s shown his form and I still know that him walking out to bat, there’s not a bowler in the world that doesn’t have that bit of trepidation bowling at Dave Warner."

Cummins continued:

“I’m sure he’ll bring that fire for the World Test Championship final, where he walks out there and puffs the chest out and is a pretty formidable opener.”

Australia will face India in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7 onwards. The Ashes is scheduled to begin on June 16 with the first Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

